With Bernie determined to uncover the truth about big brother Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder, she gave Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) vodka and tried to coax information from her.

Linda ended up choking and being rushed to hospital, and later agreed to go to rehab. First, though, she was taken home to The Queen Vic, where Sharon was shocked to hear from Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) that Bernie was behind Linda's latest drinking binge.

In the café, Sharon confronted Bernie, who claimed she was so stressed that she had forgotten about Linda's alcoholism. Pushed to breaking point when Sharon gave her a piece of her mind, Bernie shouted at Sharon to leave her alone, prompting a worried Sharon to call confidant Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

At the Boxing Den, Sharon suggested to Phil that Bernie was on the edge, and considered inviting her to move in to her house. Phil warned Sharon not to let Bernie into her home, but agreed she should keep tabs on the young woman.

As Bernie discussed her living situation with Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) in the pub, Sharon approached and offered to pay rent on one of Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) flats, adding that she was doing this for Keanu.

Bernie thanked Sharon; but after Sharon left, the look on Bernie's face left us in no doubt that she was onto Sharon's scheme. Is it now only a matter of time before Bernie exposes Sharon's role in Keanu's demise?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

