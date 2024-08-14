Linda was plied with vodka by Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), who wanted to know what the addict knew about her brother Keanu's (Danny Walters) murder. Bernie remains unaware that Linda herself committed the deed.

As Linda was rushed to hospital after being found choking on her bed, her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) were frantic with worry.

Linda was rushed to hospital. BBC

Johnny furiously blamed Elaine's stepdaughter Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) for leaving Linda unattended and vulnerable, and their row resulted in him ordering her to move out of The Queen Vic.

After lashing out at the neglectful Elaine, Johnny was relieved to hear that Linda was going to be OK. But when he sat by her side and told her how sorry he was for previously wishing her dead, Linda made the heartbreaking declaration that she had been disappointed when she realised she was still alive.

Broken, Johnny found Bernie at The Albert and unleashed his anger over her giving Linda a drink. Bernie claimed she was drunk and distressed at the time, and had forgotten that Linda was an alcoholic.

It was clear to viewers, though, that Bernie felt terrible about how her scheming had unfolded.

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) intervened before Johnny could continue lashing out, and back at the pub, the pair had a heart-to heart, with Johnny confiding that he had focused too much on preparing Linda to testify against accused killer Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) in court.

But when Callum told Johnny he was special, and to remember how well he was doing in looking after Linda, Johnny misread his kindness and kissed him!

Although Callum lingered a little, he ultimately jumped up and insisted that he was still married and committed to jailed husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Returning to the hospital, Johnny told Linda he shouldn't have sidelined her health, and that she needed professional help. As Johnny promised to get Linda a place in rehab, Linda vowed to take it seriously and get back on the road to recovery.

Will Linda commit to getting sober once more? And in the meantime, will Bernie discover the truth about what Linda did to Keanu?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

