But there's the small matter of a trial to get through first - and with The Six set to appear and give witness statements, it was always going to be a gripping week.

On day one, Stacey (Lacey Turner) went first and performed just fine, sticking to the story The Six had all agreed.

The same couldn't be said for Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who got full throttle from the defence lawyer.

In quite uncomfortable scenes, the defence set about portraying her as a proven liar, claiming that she should have her witness statement discounted.

Turning personal, he questioned her love for Keanu, considering she had been keeping a baby bombshell from him in the run-up to their wedding.

To add insult to injury, he started painting her as promiscuous, pointing out that she had four husbands previous to Keanu, including brothers Phil and Grant.

Sharon, quite understandably, started to get angry and frustrated with the sexist questioning, so she began to snap back.

However, as she turned into the fiery Sharon we all know and love, she snapped one too many times at the judge - who wasn't putting up with any of her nonsense.

He decided to hold her under contempt of court and got the police to take her away.

As she was wrestling with the guards outside the court, Linda arrived for her big moment.

She had been shaky all day, but finally got the courage to go and do her duty for The Six, but upon seeing Sharon began to panic.

Sharon begged her to stay strong and not let Dean's lawyer to get to her.

But it was too late - that setback was all Linda needed to run away, saying sorry.

Will she return for her time in court? Or are The Six in serious trouble now?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

