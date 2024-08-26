Though she'd sold quite a lot and was doing OK, she was desperate to have a sold-out night and was putting pressure on her staff to make everything perfect.

One person who wasn't putting up with Penny's attitude was Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams), who was determined to pull a prank on the manager to make sure she didn't mess with her staff again.

Lauren changed the number of tickets left from 18 to 180, and it caused Penny to up her game with cheaper tickets, free drinks and the promise of a "rocking night".

However, as the night went on it became clear there was a lot of people turning up to the club, with even Amy Branning (Ellie Dadd) trying to sneak in to have a good time, even if she was underage.

Zack (James Farrar) tried to send a message to his security on the door to tell him not to let anyone else in as they were well above capacity, but it wasn't long before the door was stormed and the club became dangerously full.

People ran to the emergency exit only to find it blocked, with the other exit through the office locked (as Cindy and Junior were inside continuing their steamy affair).

Panic set in, leaving everyone in the club in fatal danger – but it was Amy and Kim who were left crushed against the walls in a dreadful position.

Will they make it out alive?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

