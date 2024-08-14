Earlier this year, George was devastated to discover that adoptive parents Eddie (Christopher Fairbank) and Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) had gained custody of him through the "farming" process.

George's birth father Henry Kofi Asare had tried to come back for him when he was still a child. But Eddie viciously murdered Henry and concealed the crime for 50 years, and is now facing justice behind bars.

Gloria sadly passed away, and George also learned that his birth mother Margaret had died - but that he had two brothers through Margaret and Henry.

Despite wishing he could connect with his Ghanaian heritage, George opted not to make contact with his siblings.

But family friend Angela (Susan Aderin) will soon return to Walford with Kobina and Kojo, who want to form a relationship with George.

Kobina, George and Kojo in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Angela told the pair that she had found their long-lost big brother, Kwame - George's birth name. But with George still accepting the shocking truth about his past, how will he react when he comes face-to-face with his brothers?

Younger brother Kojo is autistic and will be played by actor Dayo Koleosho, who is autistic himself. The actor has previously starred in BBC series Strike, as well as fellow serial dramas Casualty and Doctors.

Jonathan Nyati portrays Kobina, and has also had roles in Doctors, Desperate Measures and Ted Lasso.

As the three brothers navigate their history together, Kobina will ultimately realise he can't cope, and returns to Ghana, as George offers to care for Kojo, who wants to stay in Walford. Kojo will become a regular character, while Kobina appears in a handful of episodes.

Speaking about the new arrivals, EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "We’re delighted to welcome Dayo and Jonathan to EastEnders to play Kojo and Kobina as we continue to explore George’s story.

"These are three brothers who were torn apart by tragedy and have a lot of complex emotions to come to terms with.

"When Kobina decides to leave, Kojo chooses to stay, which gives George the chance to be a big brother and also take on caring responsibilities."

Of his casting, Dayo Koleosho added: "It’s been absolutely amazing - I’m loving every minute of working with the cast and crew. It’s an incredible storyline for Kojo and his family.

"It is a dream that has become reality. There are many surprises and I’m taking every opportunity to work creatively with other talented actors."

Jonathan Nyati shared: "I am really honoured to appear in EastEnders, a British soap that I grew up watching religiously. It’s exciting to be part of George Knight’s storyline and his on-screen family.

"I can’t wait for viewers to be introduced to Kobina and his little brother Kojo as they arrive in Albert Square for the first time."

If you have been affected by the issues in this article surrounding racism and hate crime, please visit the website Stop Hate UK for independent and confidential support to people affected by hate crime, including confidential hate crime reporting services in various parts of the UK. For more support, see BBC Action Line.

