Gloria (Elizabeth Counsell) and Eddie (Christopher Fairbank) will arrive in Walford and confess to George that he was adopted via a process known as "farming", where children were advertised for money by parents wanting to give them a new home.

This brings about another discovery about George's heritage, which will mean he questions the identity he thought he knew.

Later on, it will become apparent Gloria and Eddie aren't what they seem as they are still keeping secrets from their son, and the latter's racist ideologies come to the fore.

The whole Knight family will find themselves challenged as they clash with Eddie on his disturbing views.

EastEnders has worked with experts and people who have lived experience of farming to ensure the story is accurate and handled as sensitively as possible.

Speaking about the storyline, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “EastEnders has a rich history of telling challenging yet truthful stories which reflect past and present events. George Knight’s storyline will force him to question the identity his parents gave him from childhood as he discovers the true means by which he was adopted. It was imperative that we worked with experts and people with lived experience of farming to ensure the storyline is handled as sensitively and as accurately as possible.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

