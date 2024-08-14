The pair have been enjoying secret liaisons at the Beale home, while Cindy's partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is away in America.

To ensure an empty house, Cindy promoted Ian's son Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) to manager of Beale's Eels – something which annoyed her son Peter Beale (Thomas Law).

Peter's girlfriend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) was suspicious of Cindy, and when Junior gave Peter a job with his own company, Cindy felt this was too risky and insisted to Lauren that Junior couldn't be trusted.

Cindy was forced to backtrack when Junior, Lauren and Peter questioned her, and while Peter and Bobby were home, there was no chance of another passionate rendezvous for Cindy and Junior.

Junior dropped by anyway, holding a bottle of wine which he hinted he was going to keep chilled at his flat, in case he had a guest that night. When Peter entered the kitchen, Junior seamlessly handed over some paperwork so Peter could prepare for his new role.

Later, Cindy found a way to slip out, texting Junior that she was on her way. But as Junior lit some candles and smiled at the prospect of seeing Cindy again, he was interrupted by half-sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), who asked to move into his spare room due to falling out with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) as well as her sister Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

To Gina's confusion, Junior refused her plea, telling her to go back to The Queen Vic as it wasn't a good time for him to acquire a flatmate.

Junior was on tenterhooks that Cindy, who is also Gina's mother, would arrive at that very moment; but luckily for him, Gina left without discovering anything.

When Cindy arrived, she noted that Junior was preoccupied, prompting him to explain about Gina. Although this quickly killed the mood for Cindy, she and Junior eventually got down to business, with Cindy's softer side emerging once more as she hoped to learn more about Junior.

Meanwhile, Gina told their father George Knight (Colin Salmon) that Junior had rejected her request for a place to stay, so George stormed over to confront his son.

Junior rushed to answer the door, dressed in a robe, and it didn't take George long to spot a pair of heels on the floor. As Cindy squirmed under the sheets in Junior's bed, will George uncover their affair?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

