The BBC One soap has aired a major week of drama for the Beale clan following the shock return of Jane Beale (Laurie Brett) and her clash with Cindy, who is now with their shared ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

As Jane reconciled with her son Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) - and later was revealed to be back together with Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) - Ian and Cindy reconciled back in Albert Square.

However, Cindy was not entirely at peace on Thursday, with the schemer clearly bothered by the presence of son Peter Beale’s (Thomas Law) partner Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her apparent flirtation with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).

Fans will quickly notice this as jealousy, knowing that Cindy had a one-night-stand with Junior after she was previously ejected by his father - and her other ex-husband - George Knight (Colin Salmon).

Cindy warned Junior to stay away from her family and also from Lauren - but it was clear that Junior still wanted Cindy.

As Ian is keen to show what a ‘fresh start’ he and Cindy are having, he plans a Beale family lunch in the Queen Vic, but it is interrupted by Peter making peace with Junior.

A further fly in the ointment emerges when George and his partner Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) announced to the pub that they had set a date for their wedding - 24th November 2024.

Uncomfortable with the reminder of what she had lost, Cindy headed home and Ian planned a Beale family dinner for them to celebrate instead, inviting Peter, Lauren and their son Louie Beale (Jake McNally) over.

As the group sat down for dinner, Peter gave Lauren a gift of a leather-bound diary to celebrate her new job and proved how much he wanted to support her and their son. Lauren was smitten and agreed that he could move in with her and Louie.

Somewhat jealous of the romance on show around her, Cindy was irked further when Ian revealed he had merged their calendars so they could keep tabs on each other. A furious Cindy headed off, claiming to be going for a drink with her old friend Gita Kapoor (Shobu Kapoor).

Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) begin their affair in EastEnders. BBC

Yet, by the end of the episode, Cindy was seen down an alleyway waiting for Junior to pick her up in a car.

Cindy revealed to Junior that she needed an “escape” and he just wanted her to want this affair. Cindy ordered him to drive and they sped off with Cindy smirking in the passenger seat.

This can only end in tears…

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

