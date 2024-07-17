As the rest of the Beales woke up in Jane's Cotswolds cottage, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) was reflecting on his harsh words to Cindy (Michelle Collins), while the woman herself sulked as she told Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) that Ian had threatened to end their relationship.

Jane encouraged Ian to fight for Cindy, and he confided that it had been two years since Cindy got in touch with the news that she was alive.

But with Cindy causing him a lot of stress lately, Ian found himself drawn to Jane, who was furtive about her own relationship status as Ian discovered a discarded silver chain on her mantel piece.

When Ian tried to kiss Jane, she rejected him, and the day took a moving turn when Peter (Thomas Law) convinced Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) to give adoptive mum Jane a chance.

In emotional scenes, Bobby told Jane that he hated himself for what he did to Lucy (Hetti Bywater), and for his violent attacks on Jane when he was a child.

Jane explained that Bobby was still her son and she loved him - and urged that if he couldn't forgive her role in covering up Lucy's death, he should try and forgive himself.

Bobby and Jane shared a hug as they finally reconnected, and she gave him a bracelet engraved with a scripture from his Islam faith.

When Bobby questioned how Jane knew the passage, she replied that this was a story for another time, and was overjoyed when Bobby asked to see her again.

Peter and Jane shared an awkward but warm farewell as they wished each other happiness, before he, Ian and Bobby set off back to Walford.

Once there, Ian confessed his indiscretion to Cindy and she eventually agreed to overlook it - although she couldn't help but eye up recent fling Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) as he chatted with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa)!

But the biggest twist of the episode came as Jane took a phone call in which she declared that her guests had gone, so there would be no awkward reunions.

Clutching the silver chain, Jane addressed the mystery person as "Masood", adding that Bobby had loved his birthday gift.

So, Jane and Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) are an item once more! And Jane looked particularly happy with her current situation, although her reconciliation with Bobby may have more to do with the smile on her face.

Masood hasn't been seen on EastEnders since 2019, when he moved to Australia, where his son Tamwar (Himesh Patel) was living with his then partner-turned-wife Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill).

Masood had a brief romance with Kathy before he left, but dated Jane on and off during their time living on Albert Square. So, are we about to see Masood back on our screens?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

