So it's safe to say there's no love lost between them, and with them being next door to each other in prison, it wasn't going to be long before they had a highly-anticipated showdown.

It came about as Sharon's nosy cellmate picked at her for information, which she then took to Chrissie, explaining there's someone next door with the same surname as her.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chrissie wasted no time and went to pay Sharon a visit in a tense scene.

More like this

The pair spoke about their explosive history, and remarkably found common ground - Chrissie killed Den in self-defence, but she felt conflicted over it because she loved him despite him abusing her.

Sharon quietly resonated with it, feeling overwhelmed by emotion when she thought of the circumstances under which Keanu died.

Surprisingly, Sharon was able to forgive Chrissie, and seemed to be genuinely at peace living next to her dad's killer.

But while Chrissie pretended it meant a lot to her, her demeanour changed the second she left the room and headed to another inmate, asking her to teach Sharon a lesson.

Will Sharon survive her week in jail?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.