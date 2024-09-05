As the scene wrapped, show boss Chris Clenshaw told the room: "I just wanted to say a huge, huge thank you to Matt for giving us one of the most vile characters, one of the most hated characters in Britain and on British TV.

"Thank you for coming back and playing out this next chapter of Dean's story."

However, while this may put an end to Dean's reign of terror across Walford, Clenshaw acknowledged that "this won't be the last we ever see of Dean".

He concluded: "Thank you for being a joy to work with and for taking the character in such good spirit. We owe you a lot."

You can watch the full clip below.

Over the last week, viewers have seen Dean's final moments in Albert Square play out as he faced the trial for Keanu Taylor's murder.

The trial became more complex than originally intended as Dean admitted to raping Linda (Kellie Bright), meaning the trial would have to be dismissed in light of the evidence.

In the final moments between Dean and Linda, Dean could be seen shouting at police officers: "Get off me! Get off me!" as Linda walked away.

Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Thanking the cast and crew, Di Angelo said: "I really, really appreciate all your work. They're long days and you're a class bunch, you really are. So, thank you for helping me and I appreciate it. Thanks very much."

Speaking separately to the camera, he added: "It is done. He is no more. 'Good riddance!', you all say. He's fun to play and this is an amazing place to work and I do genuinely love everyone here.

"Thank you for having me and until the next time?! Bye!"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.