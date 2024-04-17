Bobby was played by four different young actors before the star took over as the adult incarnation of Ian Beale's (Adam Woodyatt) youngest son.

Prior to this, Bobby was played by Eliot Carrington from 2014 to 2017, during which time the 11-year-old Bobby was exposed as the killer of his half-sister Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater).

Bobby is now happily dating Anna Knight.

Bobby violently attacked his adoptive mother Jane Beale (Laurie Brett), and he eventually went to a young offender facility as punishment for his chilling behaviour.

When Bobby was released in 2019, he revealed that he had converted to Islam, having found the faith while repenting for his crimes.

Bobby's genuine remorse, kind nature and awkward approach to dating and life in general endeared him to fans, and he is currently dating Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) on-screen.

When Anna - and Lucy's - mother Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) returned, Bobby was forced to revisit his dark past, until Cindy seemingly found a way to accept Bobby into her life.

So, what do we know so far about Bobby's impending farewell? You can find all the latest information below, along with our ideas on what might bring about the character's exit.

When is Bobby Beale leaving EastEnders?

There is no word yet on when Bobby will bow out, but the original report via The Sun shared a quote from an EastEnders spokesperson: "We can confirm that Clay will be leaving EastEnders later on this year, and we wish him the best for the future."

This statement could suggest that Bobby's exit may not be for a few months yet, although it's important to note that this quote is not an official indication or timeline where the character is concerned.

Depending on how Bobby might leave Albert Square, a significant build-up may be required. But just how will he make his exit? Read on as we delve into all the possibilities at this early stage.

How will Bobby Beale exit EastEnders? All the theories

Cindy's revenge

Is Cindy still harbouring resentment for Bobby? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Although Cindy and Bobby are maintaining a civilised relationship while under the same roof, we can't help but wonder if Cindy could take action against her daughter's killer, given that Bobby is about to move on one way or another. Does Bobby jump of his own free will, or is he pushed out of the new family dynamic by Cindy?

It's unlikely that Cindy's scheming would involve a fatal end for Bobby, with a source telling The Sun that "the door is being left open" for him to return in the future.

As we've pointed out before, though, the soaps do like to surprise us - so what if Cindy takes the ultimate revenge and murders Bobby to avenge Lucy's death?

Caught in a villain's crossfire

EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) is currently missing in action, but we're sure we haven't seen the last of him. So, imagine if he returns to the Square to wreak hell on those who have wronged him, and Bobby ends up caught in the crossfire?

Another villain, Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), is languishing behind bars for Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder.

But although his position is entirely deserved due to his other disgusting crimes, Dean did not kill Keanu. There's always a chance that The Six will be found out for their cover-up, meaning Dean could be released - as much as we would oppose this scenario!

Hear us out: Dean is currently co-owner of Beale's Eels, but if ruthless Ian and Cindy decide to oust Dean from the business, could Dean target Bobby in revenge, leading to the young man's downfall?

Happy ever after with ex-girlfriend Dana

Could Dana return for Bobby?

Viewers were saddened when Bobby's ex-girlfriend Dana Monroe (played by Barbara Smith) left the soap in 2022 to attend university. Things with Bobby were awkward after their split, and she had a fling with his brother Peter Beale (then played by Dayle Hudson), but Dana and Bobby said goodbye on friendly terms.

While Bobby is happy with Anna right now, Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) is soon to be back in Anna's orbit, and the pair had clear chemistry after a fling of their own.

Might Bobby come to realise that Anna is better suited to Freddie, only to come face-to-face with Dana, who could come back to visit her father, Harvey (Ross Boatman), in a break from her studies? Bobby could then enjoy a romantic reunion with Dana, ultimately deciding to join her in Glasgow.

Reunion with Jane

Laurie Brett as Jane Beale in EastEnders. BBC

As far as we're aware, Bobby's relationship with Jane remains fractured after his childhood attack on her several years earlier. After all that Jane sacrificed for Bobby, having covered up his part in Lucy's murder in order to protect him, might Bobby decide to go and make amends with Jane?

It's the only loose end for Bobby, and would be a good way to round off his story. It would also be a nice way to ensure Bobby could return easily as promised.

