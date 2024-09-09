Has Bernie left EastEnders after Linda's explosive reveal?
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing on Monday 9th September 2024 and available now on BBC iPlayer.
It's been a genuinely tough time for Bernie (played by Clair Norris) on EastEnders, especially over the past week.
She's been sitting in the trial for the murder of her brother, Keanu (Danny Walters), which got thrown out when Dean (Matt Di Angelo) admitted to raping Linda (Kellie Bright).
It wasn't long after that she was paid a visit by Linda, who confessed to killing Keanu and explained the exact circumstances behind it, including The Six's involvement.
Linda seemed desperate to serve time for her crimes, believing she would be unable to move on from the incident and heal herself without it.
But with the police not really listening to her, it would take Bernie's complaint to get them on to Linda.
In Monday's episode, Linda found out some heartening news - Dean would be getting nine years in jail for her rape.
But the relief was short-lived as Linda still wanted closure over Keanu's death.
As she prepared to tell Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) about her crime, Johnny (Charlie Suff) begged her not to.
"Don't... Bernie has gone to Germany," Johnny explained. "I just found out from Felix.
"It means she's not going to the police. It means she's had a change of heart."
Linda clarified before telling Elaine the truth: "It means she can't bear to be on the Square with us lot."
Has Bernie left EastEnders?
As for Bernie's future, EastEnders hasn't yet confirmed if she's gone for good, but it's safe to say with such a terrible past on Albert Square, would she really want to hang around there?
And with her family dead or moved on, perhaps it would make sense for Bernie to depart, at least for the time being.
We'll keep this page updated if Norris or EastEnders confirms the future of Bernie.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.