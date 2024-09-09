It wasn't long after that she was paid a visit by Linda, who confessed to killing Keanu and explained the exact circumstances behind it, including The Six's involvement.

Linda seemed desperate to serve time for her crimes, believing she would be unable to move on from the incident and heal herself without it.

But with the police not really listening to her, it would take Bernie's complaint to get them on to Linda.

More like this

In Monday's episode, Linda found out some heartening news - Dean would be getting nine years in jail for her rape.

But the relief was short-lived as Linda still wanted closure over Keanu's death.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As she prepared to tell Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) about her crime, Johnny (Charlie Suff) begged her not to.

"Don't... Bernie has gone to Germany," Johnny explained. "I just found out from Felix.

"It means she's not going to the police. It means she's had a change of heart."

Linda clarified before telling Elaine the truth: "It means she can't bear to be on the Square with us lot."

Has Bernie left EastEnders?

As for Bernie's future, EastEnders hasn't yet confirmed if she's gone for good, but it's safe to say with such a terrible past on Albert Square, would she really want to hang around there?

And with her family dead or moved on, perhaps it would make sense for Bernie to depart, at least for the time being.

We'll keep this page updated if Norris or EastEnders confirms the future of Bernie.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.