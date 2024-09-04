In the aftermath of Dean's courtroom confession that he raped Linda in 2014, he made an official declaration to the police.

Dean then discovered that his legal representation had been changed, and the new solicitor gave him a private grilling.

Meanwhile, Linda and the other women discussed how this would impact the remainder of Dean's trial for murdering Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) - a crime actually committed by Linda.

The Six bickered at the prospect of being questioned yet again, and Linda struggled to keep her composure as the group detailed how their own lives had been ruined as a result of her actions.

Dean was adamant that Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was the real killer, while his solicitor questioned his decision to hold his hands up for rape in an attempt to escape a conviction for murder.

A spiralling Linda hid out in the cellar of The Queen Vic, where she came dangerously close to drinking again before smashing up the bottle and making a desperate call for help.

Her saviour turned out to be fellow alcoholic Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who frankly declared that Linda would never be able to run away from having committed murder - so her choices were to learn to live with herself, or drink herself to death.

Ultimately, Linda chose neither option, and lovingly gazed at her two sleeping children, Ollie and Annie, before heading to the police station.

On her way to an interview room, Linda passed Dean, who had just called his daughter Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) to lie that his rape confession wasn't as clear-cut as it sounded.

Dean ranted at Linda as he was restrained, before she told DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) that it was she who killed Keanu!

Will Linda's confession result in a life sentence, or will there be another last-minute twist to change everything?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.