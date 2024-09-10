Jailed for a week for contempt of court, Sharon came face-to-face with Chrissie, and the two women had something of a heart-to-heart. But Chrissie was pretending to have Sharon's back, secretly ordering a fellow inmate to teach Sharon a lesson.

When the woman, Angel, began terrorising Sharon, Chrissie made a show of warning her off, quietly warning her that this was not the time or place to carry out their plan.

Chrissie allowed Sharon to think she was supporting her, so Sharon headed to the laundry room to keep her head down. But when left alone, she was cornered by the menacing inmates, who held up a weapon as Sharon pleaded for her life.

When Angel called Sharon "Princess", she wondered where they had heard her nickname, unaware that Chrissie had put the pair up to this.

A guard interrupted to tell Sharon that her solicitor had arrived, while Angel questioned why Chrissie would jeopardise her impending parole hearing to get even with a peroxide blonde.

Sharon soon cottoned onto Chrissie's game, and furiously confronted the "scheming, manipulative b**ch".

Chrissie then approached the guard and strategically reported Sharon's cellmate, Dor, for hiding drugs, leading to a search of their cell.

As they were sent out, a riot broke out, leaving Chrissie free to grab Sharon and take her prisoner, so to speak, in another cell.

"You know me, I never forget a grudge," said Chrissie, before holding up a weapon and declaring it was time to make Sharon pay. Will Sharon make it out alive?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.