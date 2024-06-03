After inviting a nervous Dee-Dee to meet his parents the following day, Joel was next seen alone in his car, on the phone to vulnerable sex worker Ellie Benton (Lola Blue), who revealed that Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) was still quizzing her about Nathan – oblivious to the fact that it's actually Joel who has been abusing Ellie.

Joel ordered Ellie to keep quiet, before heading to the prison to try and convince Nathan to plead guilty for a lesser sentence. Nathan protested his innocence, but Joel insisted that Nathan was going down for the crime anyway and might as well let Joel help him contain the damage.

Returning to see Dee-Dee for lunch, Joel faced her wrath when she answered his phone while he was out of the room, and she discovered that Joel was still Nathan's legal representative.

After an awkward conversation with an overhearing Bethany and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien), during which Joel told them that it was highly likely that Nathan was about to be convicted, Dee-Dee relented and saw past Joel's decision. But Joel was spooked when Sarah explained that the police were planning to speak to Ellie.

Meanwhile, when police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) arrived at Ellie's home, her flatmate explained that a scared Ellie had been in a state, and that she had now moved out without warning.

Later, Joel visited Bethany to apologise about his choice of client, just as Craig dropped by to reveal that Ellie was apparently gone for good!

Alone outside, Joel was seen deleting Ellie as a contact in his phone, but is this a sign that he has just murdered her too, silencing her for good?

