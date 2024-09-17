Gary Windass (Mikey North) takes action when Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) returns once more, while Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) and daughter Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) plan a special event.

Finally, Hope Dobbs's (Isabella Flanagan) new habit overshadows mum Fiz's (Jennie McAlpine) milestone birthday.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 23th - 27th September 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Bethany Platt's in intensive care in Turkey after dangerous surgery

Daniel breaks bad news to Sarah. ITV

Carla Connor (Alison King) suggests to Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that with Bethany away, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) might reunite with his ex Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan).

Sarah dismisses this, and soon has bigger worries when Daniel returns from visiting Daisy and gets a call that Bethany is in intensive care, and he tells Sarah they need to go to Turkey straight away.

Daniel worries for Bethany. ITV

While frantically packing, Sarah realises her passport has expired, but the week takes another worrying turn.

Warned that Bethany's infection is severe, Daniel tells Sarah that travel insurance issues mean Bethany can't leave the country until her medical bills are paid.

When Bethany regains consciousness, Sarah breaks some life-changing news, and Coronation Street has already confirmed that Bethany's botched cosmetic procedure will cause her to live with a permanent stoma.

Sarah delivers life-changing news to Bethany. ITV

The ITV soap is working with Colostomy UK to accurately portray Bethany's new reality.

As the week continues, Daniel confides in Daisy, and he hatches a plan to set up a crowdfunding page to pay for Bethany's £25k medical fees. Then Bethany takes a turn for the worse as Sarah finds her barely able to breathe. Will Bethany be able to recover fully?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

2. Joel Deering targets Roy Cropper

Joel closes in on Roy. ITV

Joel approaches Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) with their wedding rings, declaring that he still loves her and the rings are a reminder of everything he's lost.

Dee-Dee recoils as Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) step in, and we're left wondering if they'll take the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Roy calls at the hospital to check on Lauren, who is in tears as she tells him that baby son Frankie is having a scan to check for brain damage.

Lauren confides in Dee-Dee that she's been following Joel on a tracker app, and he's spent considerable time in a field and an industrial park. To top it off, he transferred £5k into her account without explanation. What is Joel up to?

Later, Dee-Dee tells Ed and Ronnie that it should have been her wedding day, while Joel is alone in his flat as he writes a letter.

Joel then stumbles into the café where Roy is alone, locking the door behind him. Is Roy in danger?

3. Gary Windass attacks Mason Radcliffe

Gary tackles Mason. ITV

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) begs Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) to come clean about planting the purse on Mason, but she refuses. Dylan confesses to dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) that Mason didn't steal the customer's purse - Betsy did.

The following day, Betsy, Dylan and Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) discuss the news of Mason's release, just as Mason appears.

After getting a message from Liam, Gary charges in and grabs Mason, pinning him against a wall before Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) pulls Gary off Mason.

Stu comes to Mason's aid. ITV

Stu apologises to Mason for not believing him about the purse, and offers his job back.

It looks like Mason will get a fresh start, but as the week continues, he arrives for work with a black eye and makes out he hit his head.

Gary and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) are furious that Mason's back working at Speed Daal, while a vulnerable Mason later sneaks back into the closed restaurant and unrolls his sleeping bag.

Will Stu and Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) find out?

4. Bernie Winter and Gemma Winter-Brown plan a rave to honour Paul Foreman

Bernie discusses her plan. ITV

Bernie and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) are still clashing about the details of Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) funeral.

Gemma suggests letting Billy do it his way and organising their own send-off for Paul afterwards by throwing a rave.

The planning is soon under way, and Gemma points out that half-brother Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) still hasn't confirmed if they can close the street for the rave. Will Kit be able to pull some strings?

Later, Billy is upset to realise that Paul's funeral falls on what would have been their first wedding anniversary. Can the family come together and give Paul a fitting farewell?

5. Thieving Hope Dobbs's secret ruins Fiz Dobbs's 40th

Tyrone and Fiz Dobbs in Coronation Street. ITV

As Fiz and husband Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) celebrate her 40th birthday at the Bistro, Tyrone gets a text from the school, and Hope's secret vaping habit is soon revealed.

Fiz and Tyrone lecture their daughter on the harmful effects of vaping, but Hope isn't interested. She steals some vapes from the corner shop, but knocks some vapes off the shelf on her way out.

Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) is intrigued to spot them on the floor - has he caught Hope out?

