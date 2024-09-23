In Bethany's absence, Carla Connor (Alison King) told Bethany's mum Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that her nephew Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) had dumped Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), and suggested that Daisy might reunite with Bethany's boyfriend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

Sarah dismissed this, but Daniel was in fact comforting Daisy at The Rovers at that very moment. When Daisy was forced to admit she still loved Daniel, he confessed that he still had feelings, too - but ultimately told her he was committed to Bethany.

Daniel ignored some calls from Turkey, assuming Bethany was simply calling to rave about her hotel.

More like this

Daniel headed out to return the call and failed to get through, only to answer a call from a Turkish hospital, explaining that Bethany was in intensive care.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After relaying the news to Sarah, Daniel booked their flights to be by Bethany's side - but Sarah's passport was too close to expiring, and Daniel had to go on without her while she dealt with it.

Sarah was comforted - in their own unique way - by gran Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) and brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd). She was terrified for her daughter, still unaware as to what had happened to Bethany.

In The Rovers, Sarah explained the situation to boss Carla, but was furious when Daisy overheard and let slip that she had been with Daniel when the hospital first got in touch.

In Turkey, Daniel rang Sarah, and they both listened in horror as a doctor explained that Bethany has sepsis, along with a perforated bowel, after undergoing liposuction.

Coronation Street recently announced that Bethany's surgery would result in a permanent stoma being fitted, with scenes detailing this due to air as the week continues.

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at The UK Sepsis Trust.

You can also each out to Colostomy UK, and call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.