In Weatherfield, Bethany's uncle David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) accused Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) of persuading Bethany to have the surgery, seeing as she was pals with the CEO of the cosmetic company.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) stepped in, speaking with David about the potential legal routes regarding the whole ordeal. But things weren't straightforward, as they were dealing with another country's rules.

Meanwhile, Bethany's mum Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) managed to sort out her nearly-expired passport, arriving at the Turkish hospital desperate for answers.

Daniel told Sarah that Bethany's insurance wouldn't cover any expenses, and Bethany would not be allowed to leave the hospital until all the bills were paid. The fee would be £2k per day, on top of the costs so far!

Sarah angrily confronted Daniel for dodging the emergency calls from Turkey, in favour of spending time with his ex, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan).

Daniel failed to explain himself, while Sarah was soon taken aside by Bethany's doctor. When she returned, Daniel was intent on defending himself – until Sarah reminded him that Bethany should be his priority.

Refusing to update Daniel on the latest news, Sarah sent him packing, ordering him to fly back to the UK without saying goodbye to Bethany.

Eventually, Bethany regained consciousness, and was very blasé about her situation. That was, until Sarah had to tell her that she now had a stoma.

Bethany understood that this was a bag used instead of going to the toilet, but was under the impression that it would be temporary. When Sarah explained that Bethany's stoma was permanent, Bethany gasped with shock.

Coronation Street is working with Colostomy UK to accurately and sensitively portray Bethany's experience, in the hope of showcasing how those living stomas can lead normal lives.

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

