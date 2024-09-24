Elsewhere, Bethany Platt's (Lucy Fallon) loved ones try to secure the funds for her treatment - just as Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) leaves a message for her mum, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien).

Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) causes more problems for her family, while her mum Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) falls ill.

Teen Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) confides in Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows), and what is bothering Carla Connor (Alison King)?

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 30th September - 4th October 2024.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Is Joel Deering dead amid sinister discovery?

Lisa and Kit. ITV

Having got a voice message from Joel, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) plays it to DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), who reckons it could be a suicide note.

Through Joel's phone signal, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) pinpoints his last whereabouts and finds his car parked on a bridge, with a folded note on the dashboard.

Dee-Dee confronts Gus. ITV

Lisa breaks the news that they are now looking for Joel's body - but has Joel really taken his own life?

Dee-Dee confides in Kit that she phoned the wedding venue and the holiday company, and it seems that Joel has already recouped their deposits.

Lisa, Gus and Dee-Dee. ITV

As the week continues, Dee-Dee confronts Joel's dad, Gus Deering (Chris Garner), at the police station.

She suggests that Joel has gone on the run, and Lisa is forced to step in, telling Dee-Dee to accept that Joel is dead. But is he?

2. Bernie Winter's plan for Paul Foreman's ashes after final journey

Denny approaches Billy. ITV

With no agreements so far on Paul's funeral, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) suggests to Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) that they choose the flowers together.

But this leads to another row, and Bernie tells Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) that she might not be able to give Paul the funeral she would have liked, but she'll find a fitting place to bury his ashes.

Paul's coffin is carried into the church. ITV

As the day of the funeral arrives, an emotional Billy prepares for the ceremony on what would have been his and Paul's first wedding anniversary.

But he's horrified to find Paul's drunken dad Denny Foreman (Danny Cunningham) skulking in the shadows at the church. Billy orders Denny to behave and stay out of sight.

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), Kit, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and Dee-Dee carry Paul's coffin, with Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Bernie following them down the aisle.

Bernie at Gemma at the rave. ITV

Billy begins the service, and the following day, the final preparations are made for the memorial rave in Paul's honour.

Bernie asks Todd to bring Paul's ashes so she can give him the best spot on the dance floor, while a hungover Billy is shocked to discover the ashes gone when he calls to collect them.

Bernie thanks the party-goers for giving Paul a night to remember, and reveals her plans to send his ashes into space! How will Billy react?

3. Desperate measures to pay for Bethany Platt's care as Damon Hay reaches out to Sarah Platt

Sarah makes a demand. ITV

Unable to access her voicemail from Turkey and waiting for news from a loan company, Sarah asks ex-husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to check her messages.

Adam is shocked to hear a voicemail from Sarah's ex-boyfriend Damon - but will Adam tell her about it, or keep quiet?

Meanwhile, in the Turkish hospital, the CEO of the cosmetic surgery company approaches Sarah to offer to pay for hotel accommodation. Sarah demands they pay Bethany's medical bills, but the CEO hands her Bethany's consent form.

Back in Weatherfield, David tells gran Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) that the company is refusing to pay up, and Audrey reckons they should spread the word online to expose the company for what it's really like.

Adam Barlow in Coronation Street. ITV

Bethany's gran, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth), suggests she could sell the house to raise the money. David is horrified, pointing out they'd be homeless.

At the same time, Bethany's boyfriend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) reveals his plan to use some of son Bertie's trust fund to help her.

Daniel's dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) urges him to think again, but who will be the one to fund Bethany's hospital bills?

Bethany's decision to have liposuction led her to be fitted with a permanent stoma, which she will have to come to terms with in the coming weeks.

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

4. Hope Dobbs's new vape drama as Fiz Dobbs falls ill

Fiz, Tyrone and Hope Dobbs. ITV

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is planning a romantic dinner to make up for Fiz's ruined birthday. But after experiencing dizziness at work, a worried Fiz books a doctor's appointment.

Tyrone later explains to Hope and Ruby Dobbs (Billie Naylor) that Fiz isn't well - but his concerns for his wife are put to one side when he picks up Hope's pencil case, and a vape falls out.

Hope makes a confession. ITV

Tyrone and Fiz are stunned when a cocky Hope reveals she stole it from the corner shop!

Will she show any remorse, or are Fiz and Ty facing another, bigger crisis with Hope? And what is wrong with Fiz?

5. Mason Radcliffe makes sad confession to Stu Carpenter

Mason opens up to Stu. ITV

Stu is taken aback to find Mason already at work, and the lad explains he spent the night at Speed Daal to avoid another beating from his brothers. Having been in a similar situation, can Stu help?

It's clear that Mason has a vulnerable side, but just how tough is his family life? Will the locals be able to accept bully Mason as time goes on?

6. Upsetting news for Carla Connor

Ryan delivers news. ITV

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) calls at the factory with an official-looking letter for Carla, and when she reads it, her face falls.

In the café, Ryan tells Lisa that Carla is stressed about her plea hearing.

But as Lisa wonders if it's more than that, what exactly has upset Carla?

