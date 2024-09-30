When Lisa suggested that Joel might have taken his own life, Dee-Dee remained convinced that Joel was trying to trick them.

Soon, DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) revealed that the team had pinpointed Joel's last tracked whereabouts, so Kit and Lisa headed off to visit the site.

Kit and Lisa in Coronation Street. ITV

There, they found Joel's abandoned car, which contained a suicide note on the dashboard. Explaining the finding to Dee-Dee, Lisa added that they would now be looking for Joel's body.

As she left the café, Lisa appeared deeply affected by the entire situation. Carla Connor (Alison King) checked in on Lisa, who played down her upset before visiting Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) to relay the news of Joel.

Dee-Dee later called Lauren, asking for the details of Joel's recent location, as they'd previously discussed Joel being in a field. Dee-Dee soon found another car which had been covered up in the same field, and called Lisa, urging her to attend the scene.

Lisa revealed that the car was registered to someone other than Joel, but Dee-Dee was adamant that he must have faked the suicide scene. Lisa insisted that most of the time, something that hinted at a death was indeed a death.

As Dee-Dee pointed out that Lisa had wrongly declared someone dead before, Lisa fled after getting a message.

She met Kit at Joel's flat, where they clocked the forced entry and pondered the strangeness of Joel's note being from a notebook, which they soon found and realised that Joel's 'death' was not a spur of the moment decision.

Roy checked on Dee-Dee, and the pair headed to the Rovers, where Lisa was sharing a bottle of wine with Carla as she confided how her job was affecting her.

At the bar, Lisa clocked Kit and the pair shared a hushed conversation, during which Kit explained that the second car had been sold to Joel.

As Kit pointed out that Joel likely did not take his own life and had instead staged a fake suicide, Lisa added that Dee-Dee was right. But is Joel alive - and if so, where is he?

