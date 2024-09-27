As the ITV soap continued, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) told her dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and uncle Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) that today was supposed to be her wedding day to Joel. Instead, it was the day of Joel's plea hearing.

Meanwhile, Joel was in his flat, writing something in a notebook. In court, Joel failed to attend his plea hearing, and when he was found, he would be taken into custody.

With Joel missing, DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) headed to the hospital to tell Lauren, and asked Max Turner (Paddy Bever) to take Lauren in for the night in case Joel came after her. While Lisa was out of the room, a scared Lauren stole a can of self-defence spray from Lisa's bag.

At the café, a drunk Joel arrived clutching a bottle as he locked the premises, and proceeded to offload his guilt to Roy Cropper (David Neilson), as he confided that he couldn't face all the people he had hurt.

Joel apologised to Roy for allowing him to be jailed for his crimes, and Roy urged him to do the right thing and hand himself in - but Joel smashed the café phone before Roy could call the police.

Joel claimed he wasn't aggressive man, offering to pay for the damage, before Carla Connor (Alison King) turned up and Joel fled.

Carla alerted Lisa, while Max and Lauren checked on Roy before heading to the Platts. Once there, Lauren heard a noise, fearing Joel was outside.

But Joel was soon seen in his car, leaving Dee-Dee a tearful message telling her he loved her. Adding that he knew there was no way back, Joel declared that maybe he could make everyone happy with one final act.

Joel's face changed as soon as he cut the call; so is he feigning distress, or could he be about to take his own life?

Official spoilers for next week show that Lisa believes Joel to be dead, while Dee-Dee is convinced he has gone on the run. What's the truth of the matter?

