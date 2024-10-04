Adam discovered a message from Damon, who shared that he had stashed a huge amount of cash from the armed robbery in a lock up, and that Sarah was welcome to use it for Bethany's treatment.

Conflicted over what to do for the best, Adam confided in his uncle, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), who was on the verge of using his son Bertie's trust fund to pay for Bethany's care.

Daniel insisted that using the robbery money was illegal, and that Adam must not tell Sarah anything. But Adam was keen to find out whether Damon was being genuine, and paid him a visit at the prison.

More like this

Damon insisted that he was serious about gifting the cash to Sarah. He was well aware that he and Sarah were over, but Damon still wanted to help, and he would only ring Sarah again if Adam kept this quiet.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Adam updated Daniel, and explained that he planned to speak to Sarah and leave the decision up to her. But Daniel ordered Adam to delete the voicemail and forget the whole thing.

Official spoilers for the ITV soap have already confirmed that Adam will tell Sarah the truth, and that Sarah subsequently makes a call to Damon.

Whether Sarah takes up his offer remains to be seen, but Damon's sudden reappearance has left us wondering if we will see him again.

Well, it's good news for fans of the character, as RadioTimes.com understands that we will see more of Damon at the prison in upcoming scenes. However, there is no suggestion that Damon will return beyond his involvement in the current storyline.

Despite his villainous behaviour, Damon made quite the impression on the cobbles and there's a likeable side to the rogue, so this is certainly welcome news.

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.