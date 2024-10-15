Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) keeps a close eye on Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), while love is in the air for Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) and Max Turner (Paddy Bever).

It's the end of an era for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) juggles solo responsibilities.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 21st - 23rd October 2024.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. An intruder terrifies Bethany Platt

A mysterious intruder in the Platt women's flat. ITV

Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) collects Bethany from the hospital, and rejects a call from an unknown number when an overwhelmed Bethany breaks down in tears.

In the prison, frustrated Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) is clearly trying to get through to Sarah. Sarah gets Bethany settled at the flat, and heads out to do some food shopping.

Bethany Platt in Coronation Street. ITV

When Bethany hears the door open, she's shocked to find it's not her mum, but an intruder in a balaclava. Can Bethany hide in time, or is her life in danger once more?

Bethany is still recovering after suffering a perforated bowel, sepsis and pneumonia, and is now living with a permanent stoma. Will she be rescued as she comes to terms with her new lifestyle?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257. Stoma Aware Day is on Saturday 5th October 2024.

2. Jesse Chadwick makes David Platt discovery amid Gail Rodwell emergency

Gail falls unwell. ITV

In the salon, David and gran Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) discuss Gail, and reckon she's a fool to trust Jesse.

Later, Carla Connor (Alison King) informs David and wife Shona (Julia Goulding) that she's made an offer on the house.

A row breaks out between Jesse, Sarah and David, until Gail snaps and orders her kids out of the house.

As Jesse looks for Lily's (Brooke Malonie) bicycle pump in the cupboard, he is stunned by what he finds.

But Jesse is soon distracted by Gail, who is breathing unsteadily and clutching her arm.

Jesse comforts Gail. ITV

Jesse phones an ambulance, and Sarah, David and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) arrive just as Gail is taken to the hospital. David and Sarah blame themselves for starting the argument with Jesse.

But after his own discovery under the stairs, Jesse fishes for a confession from David. Will David come clean? And will Gail be okay?

3. Kit Green suspicious of Dee-Dee Bailey

Lauren thanks Dee-Dee. ITV

Lauren gives Dee-Dee flowers to thank her for offering her and baby Frankie a home, and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) praises his sister for her kindness.

Lauren's social worker calls in for a chat, but when Dee-Dee finds an old love note from Joel Deering (Calum Lill), she's upset and dashes out. Can Dee-Dee cope with Lauren moving in?

In the café, Kit is suspicious of Dee-Dee's behaviour, before he enjoys banter with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan).

But does Kit believe Dee-Dee is guilty of Joel's murder? We've taken a closer look at all the suspects, with both Kit and Dee-Dee on our list...

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Lauren Bolton and Max Turner confess their feelings

Max and Lauren in Coronation Street. ITV

Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) asks Max why he's avoiding him, and finds Lauren and Max together. The pair insist they aren't ghosting Bobby, who demands to know what they're hiding.

As the week continues, Lauren needs a distraction from Joel's funeral taking place, and invites Bobby to visit baby Frankie at the hospital.

But in the baby unit, Lauren is taken aback when Max confesses he has feelings for her. Lauren admits she feels the same, so can she and Max make a family unit with her little boy? And how will Bobby react, given that he, too, has feelings for Lauren?

5. Upset Leanne Battersby prepares to move out

Leanne, Nick and Sam. ITV

As Leanne and Nick divide up their belongings, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) struggles to hide his upset.

Leanne is emotional as she remembers the time spent at the flat with her beloved late son Oliver, and also grows upset about leaving.

Leanne is hurt over leaving the place where she has cherished memories. ITV

Nick apologises for how things have ended between them, but it's not long before he's offering his ex-lover, Leanne's stepsister Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor), a lift to her new place. Will Nick pursue Toyah again?

6. Chesney Brown's double error

Chesney is under stress. ITV

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) orders Chesney to complete a deep-clean of the kebab shop by Friday, while Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) returns to work at the Rovers.

Grieving Gemma struggles to cope, and half-brother Kit suggests she came back too soon, and offers her use of his friend's cottage in the Lake District.

With Gemma away, Chesney gets back from the kebab shop to take son Joseph (William Flanagan) to the airport for his skiing trip. But when Ches misses messages about the flight time changing, can he get there in time?

As Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment) is manning the kebab counter, a health inspector arrives. Kirk is clueless as he cheerily greets them. What could possibly go wrong?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.