In prison, Damon heard the news and left Sarah a voicemail offering her the money he had hidden.

Unable to access her messages, Sarah asked ex-husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to check for her, and he confronted Damon, who insisted he genuinely wanted to help.

Adam's uncle Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) ordered Adam to delete the voicemail, but as the ITV soap continued, Adam was approached by Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) just as he was discussing the situation with Daniel.

Later, Adam revealed Damon's offer to an oblivious Sarah, who was furious that Adam had tried to make a decision on her behalf.

When she had calmed down, Sarah recalled that Damon had last told her they should have a clean break, with Adam urging her not to contact Damon.

Ignoring this advice, Sarah ultimately called Damon, explaining that she hadn't found out about the money until now.

Damon assumed that Sarah had already taken the cash, and Sarah immediately flagged that she hadn't gone anywhere near it.

But with Damon's associate having checked the lock-up and found the money missing, it seems someone else has swiped it!

Who has taken Damon's dodgy cash? Sarah will suspect Jesse next week, but is he really the thief?

