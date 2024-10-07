After essentially being handed community service due to showing remorse, Carla was heard by the injured lad's father, Tom, making light of her actions.

Tom was riled by Carla's words, and she had to be led away by nephew Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott).

Back at Underworld, Carla sacked Lisa's daughter, Betsy (Sydney Martin), when she let slip about Carla's court date to a big client.

Meanwhile, Lisa was rocked to the core when Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) revealed some texts on Joel Deering's (Calum Lill) laptop, in which he threatened to kill Betsy.

Lisa was then told by her superior that she was off the Joel case due to her inevitable personal feelings about Joel.

Deflated, Lisa ended up nearby when Carla was attacked by Tom, who had followed her to the factory.

Without any back-up, Lisa waded in and arrested Tom, and later paid Carla a visit to check she was OK.

Carla apologised for being off with Lisa before, confiding that her divorce from Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) had come through.

A warm heart-to-heart ensued between the two women over a few bottles of wine, with Carla condemning herself to the single life and a lonely Lisa admitting that her dangerous job sometimes gave her morbid thoughts.

Lisa eventually got up to leave, but when she and Carla shared a hug and pulled back to look at each other, the chemistry between them was on fire.

But as widowed Lisa clocked the tenderness that had arisen between her and Carla, she made a quick exit, with Carla calling after her.

Despite Lisa's obvious fears, is this the start of a beautiful new relationship?

