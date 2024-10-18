As Ronnie Bailey's (Vinta Morgan) birthday dawned, he and brother Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) were questioned by Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) on their alibis on the night of Joel's death. But after Kit left, it was clear the pair were holding something back.

Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) was not happy with Kit for asking questions about her father and uncle, and her brother Michael (Ryan Russell) wondered why she was being so snappy.

Meanwhile, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) spotted Joel's address on Ronnie's sat nav, and a flashback showed Ronnie and Ed arriving there, with Ronnie holding a crowbar.

In the present, Ronnie explained the situation away. But at his birthday bash, Michael told Debbie that his car had been used to help Joel move house - not Ronnie's, as he had told her.

Another flashback showed him and Ed waiting for Joel, and eventually, Ronnie and Ed were forced to tell Dee-Dee and Debbie the truth: they broke into Joel's flat on the night of his murder, intending to attack him.

However, the pair insisted that nothing more had happened - although Ed seemed suspicious over whether Ronnie really went home straight away, as he claimed.

Looking upset and shaken, Dee-Dee headed home, and Ed felt terrible when she later explained that she had heard him and Ronnie talking that night.

Ed assumed that Dee-Dee had believed them to be murderers all this time, but another flashback saw Dee-Dee approaching Joel's car with a crowbar.

The final flashback of the week showed Dee-Dee frantically washing her hands of blood as she sank to the floor, sobbing. Did Dee-Dee kill Joel?

