Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) is back in Weatherfield, but there's an unexpected twist to her comeback scenes, while Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) refuses to back down.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) grows suspicious, but soon, she and a struggling Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) hear that Les Battersby (Bruce Jones) has passed away.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 25th - 29th November 2024.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Carla Connor attacked after rejection from Lisa Swain

Carla is attacked! ITV

Lisa spells out to Carla that she's not ready for a relationship. Carla returns to the factory and is horrified to find the place ransacked. She pulls out her phone to call the police, but someone strikes her over the head and she falls to the ground.

It seems that Carla's plight may lead Lisa to reevaluate her feelings, as she sits by Carla's bedside, willing her to pull through.

When a smug Matty makes a dig about Becky's death, a furious Lisa is convinced he must have had something to do with it.

Logan and Matty clock Lisa watching them from her car, while Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) take Carla home from the hospital.

Carla admits she was hoping Lisa may have come with them, and Roy urges Lisa to build bridges with Carla, as it's clear they like each other.

Will Lisa make amends with Carla?

2. Killer Lauren Bolton fears for the future

Lauren is concealing a killer secret. ITV

Lauren worries for Frankie's future, as she continues to deal with her guilt over killing evil Joel Deering (Calum Lill).

With Max Turner (Paddy Bever) charged with his murder after insisting on taking the blame, might Lauren crack under the pressure and confess the truth?

3. Alya Nazir returns with surprise connection

Alya is back! ITV

Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) tells Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) that he needn't live in fear of his brothers, as she has done a deal with them.

Mason is horrified, but the week takes a turn when Matty is hauled in for questioning, and Alya provides a statement corroborating his alibi.

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) is thrilled to have Alya back, proud that her granddaughter is now shadowing a criminal solicitor.

At the station, Alya shows Lisa and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) a picture she's received from her client, claiming he's a victim of police harassment.

Lisa makes out she bumped into Matty and Logan, but Kit suspects she is lying.

Later, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) admits he's missed Alya, and suggests a dinner date. Will Alya agree?

4. Shona Platt breaks the rules to visit son Clayton Hibbs

Callum Harrison plays Clayton Hibbs. ITV

Shona is annoyed by David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) unsympathetic response when she admits how desperately she wants to see her son, killer Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison).

Later, Shona tells David that she's going to visit Clayton with or without permission.

Shona bursts into the room. ITV

At the hospital, Shona spots Clayton handcuffed to a prison guard and approaches his bed, determined to see her son.

How will this go down?

5. Leanne Battersby suspicious over Toyah Habeeb - as they learn of sad death

Toyah is touched by Leanne's gesture. ITV

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) suggests Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) join him and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) for tea, so Sam can get used to seeing them together before they reveal they're now a couple.

Nick later reveals a plan to Toyah: they break the news to Leanne and then go on holiday so she can be alone to process it.

Toyah, however, wants to wait until after Oliver's memorial and the trial.

When Leanne gifts Toyah with a rose bush and suggests planting it next to Oliver's tree in memory of Rose, Toyah is touched.

Leanne soon spots the holiday booking on Nick's laptop, and he steels himself to come clean.

Leanne is suspicious. ITV

But this is thwarted when a police officer arrives to tell Leanne that her dad, Les, has died at work. Reeling, Leanne leaves to find Toyah, but Nick calls to warn her.

The sisters hug, united in grief, when it becomes apparent that Toyah already knew.

Toyah admits that Nick called her, but Nick makes out he called about the rota and the news just slipped out.

When Toyah leaps to Nick's defence, Leanne is suspicious. Finding the Tenerife booking, Leanne calls the hotel - will Nick and Toyah's secret romance be rumbled?

6. Chesney Brown struggles to cope with family life amid Les Battersby news

Chesney has a tough week. ITV

As Chesney pulls into Freshco car park, a van driver steals his parking space, and an incensed Ches blocks him in, gets out of his car and heads off.

A downbeat Chesney later surveys damage to his car, and a van almost knocks him off his feet.

Ches is shocked to realise it's the same van, and his stress continues as he struggles to make ends meet.

Looking after five kids on his own is taking its toll, but where is Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell)?

Chesney is also seen reacting to former stepdad Les's death with Leanne and Toyah, but he tells Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) that he and Les weren't that close.

