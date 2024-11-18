Fresh off the twist that grooming victim Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) murdered Joel to save boyfriend Max Turner (Paddy Bever), who has taken the blame, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) confirmed that she's pregnant with Joel's baby.

But away from this storyline, another dark crime was committed on the cobbles.

The day started with Ken Barlow (William Roache) returning from a holiday abroad, where Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) joined him as a carer.

Steve McDonald and Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

Much to his family's relief, Ken announced that he would now have to let Cassie go, as he couldn't afford to keep paying her - especially, as granddaughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) pointed out, since Ken had now fully recovered from his fall.

At the Bistro, Ken treated Cassie to some bubbly, and warmly thanked her for all she had done for him.

As it dawned on Cassie that she no longer had a job, she covered her disappointment as she learned that even on/off fling Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) agreed with Ken's choice.

Later, Ken agreed to use his experience and knowledge to help Cassie with her CV, and she ended up joining him back at the house.

But as they chatted and Cassie made Ken a hot drink, viewers saw her crushing a tablet and spiking Ken's drink! She then gave Ken some of his usual medication.

Official spoilers have already shared that Ken will begin to feel unwell, and asks Cassie to continue looking after him.

After Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) reappears to lay down the law, Ken is soon rushed to hospital.

By the end of the week, Steve spells out that Cassie is sacked - has her poisonous plan been rumbled? And what becomes of Ken?

