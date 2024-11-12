Meanwhile, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) are in peril with Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) brothers.

Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) loses her place at the Barlows, and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) could be found out for resuming his relationship with Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 18th - 22nd November 2024.

1. Carla Connor reveals she has feelings for Lisa Swain

Lisa and Carla in Coronation Street. ITV

When Betsy says she's going to Becky's grave as it's her birthday, Lisa feels terrible that she's forgotten.

Carla soon finds Lisa drowning her sorrows in the pub, and as the week continues, Lisa wakes up on Carla's sofa with a hangover.

Vicky Myers as Lisa Swain. ITV

Carla admits to nephew Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) that she has feelings for Lisa, but that she's out of her depth.

Ryan urges Carla to go for it, and when she returns home to find Lisa getting dressed, will Carla make her move?

2. Dee-Dee Bailey relays shocking news

Dee-Dee and Sarah in Coronation Street. ITV

Dee-Dee wakes from a nightmare, and when she meets with a new client, she hurries out before suffering a meltdown.

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) tries to calm her down, but later, Dee-Dee confides some shocking news in Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien). What does Dee-Dee reveal?

With Joel Deering's (Calum Lill) killer having, by this point, been exposed to viewers, is it also common knowledge for the locals, and is this linked to Dee-Dee's continuous troubles?

Shona Platt gets a phone call. ITV

Shona checks her junk mail and is shocked to find an email from Clayton's prison.

As the week continues, Shona tells husband David (Jack P Shepherd) that Clayton has regained consciousness, but is refusing to see her.

David hides his relief, but this is soapland, so we're sure that Shona is due to discover David's secret visit to Clayton, who murdered his first wife Kylie (Paula Lane).

How will Shona react?

4. Tim Metcalfe and Betsy Swain in danger

Mason and Betsy. ITV

When Mason's brothers are released without charge, Betsy advises Mason to lie that it was Tim who grassed them up to the police.

Betsy flirts with Mason, but the mood is broken when Matty pulls up in his car.

Later, Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim find the word 'grass' sprayed across their front door, and Tim assures her he's reported Mason's brothers to the police.

Betsy is in danger. ITV

When Mason and Betsy spot Logan getting into Tim's cab, the pair warn Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) that Tim is in danger.

Logan orders Tim to park up, and Matty climbs in, saying they're going to teach Tim a lesson!

Will Betsy be rescued? ITV

Logan and Matty then corner Betsy and steal her phone.

Lisa is horrified to see she's missed a message from Betsy saying she's in trouble, but will Tim and Betsy escape unscathed?

5. Cassie Plummer loses her job

The Barlows in Coronation Street. ITV

Ken Barlow (William Roache) returns from his holiday and announces to his family that he's looked through his finances, and will have to let Cassie go.

The clan are relieved as Ken thanks Cassie but explains he no longer requires her services.

But when Ken feels unwell, he backtracks, telling Cassie he'll pay her an extra pound an hour if she'll take her job back.

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) stand firm with Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford), who orders Cassie to sling her hook and stop sponging off Ken.

Tracy is adamant that she'll look after Ken, but when he suffers a nosebleed and admits he feels awful, they all head to the hospital.

As Steve later spells out to Cassie that she's sacked, what's happened to Ken?

6. Nick Tilsley and Toyah Habeeb caught out?

Will Nick and Toyah last? ITV

In the Bistro office, Nick and Toyah hear Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) on her way in, and they quickly get dressed.

Will Leanne catch them in the act?

With Nick and Toyah agreeing to start a proper relationship, will Leanne ever be able to forgive her?

Will the couple even last? And can we ever get over Corrie's efforts to tear the Battersby sisters apart?

