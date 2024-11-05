Elsewhere, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) pays a visit to Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison) - the son of his wife Shona (Julia Goulding), who murdered David's first wife Kylie (played by Paula Lane).

Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) tries to do the right thing, while Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is furious with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

Also, Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) has doubts about her future.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 11th - 15th November 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Flashbacks reveal who really killed Joel Deering

The suspects of Joel's murder in Coronation Street. ITV

Unable to live with the guilt, Dee-Dee heads to the station and tells Kit that the anonymous phone call he got was from her, after she hit Joel with a crowbar.

Dee-Dee claims it was self-defence and that Joel was alive when she left him, and Kit is soon met with another shocking piece of evidence.

Dee-Dee and Kit. ITV

Lisa tells Carla Connor (Alison King) that someone planted her CS spray with the murder weapon - she thinks she's being set up by the murderer.

As Lisa retraces her steps to try and work out who took the spray, will it lead her to the killer, or is she trying to cover her own tracks?

Carla, Dee-Dee and Lisa in Coronation Street. ITV

We recall that Lauren was the one to take Lisa's spray when she heard Joel disappeared, which we presumed was for her own protection against him. Is Lauren setting Lisa up, and is she guilty of more than that?

Kit calls on his next suspect, and by the end of the week, a series of flashbacks from the night in question will be shown in between Kit's present-day interviews.

Viewers will see exactly who delivered the blow that killed Joel, but who was it?

2. David Platt visits Clayton Hibbs - and the killer ends up in hospital

Clayton Hibbs in Coronation Street. ITV

David tells Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) about the visiting order from Clayton, and Nick urges his brother to come clean to Shona.

Soon, David forms a plan, before visiting Clayton in prison.

Shona reveals news to David. ITV

The following day, David finds Shona in a terrible state, and she reveals that she had a visit from the police, informing her that Clayton is in hospital.

What's happened to him, and is David behind it?

3. Mason Radcliffe tries to make amends to Tim Metcalfe

Mason and his brother Matty. ITV

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is upset over the loss of her mother's ring, and has a go at husband Tim (Joe Duttine) for letting Mason into their home.

Tim spots Mason with his brothers and confronts them, but as Matty and Logan laugh in his face, Tim senses that Mason is scared.

Tim is concerned. ITV

Later, Tim answers a knock at the door from Mason, and Sally grabs him and calls the police.

Sally and Tim's car is found due to an anonymous tip-off, and Mason tells Tim he's sorry for all the aggro he's caused.

As Mason unwittingly lets slip that he tipped off the police, will Tim and Sally take pity on Mason and get him the help he needs?

4. Gemma Winter-Brown shuns Billy Mayhew

Gemma is angry with Billy. ITV

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) insists that Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) would want them to welcome Billy into their family, but Gemma storms off, still fuming over the pass he made at Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

Will Gemma come round, and can Billy begin to heal as he grieves the loss of his beloved husband?

5. Lauren Bolton worries about the future

Lauren and Max with baby Frankie. ITV

In the hospital, Lauren cuddles Frankie and admits to boyfriend Max Turner (Paddy Bever) that she lives in fear that social services will take her little boy away.

Max assures Lauren that if they stick together, everything will be OK. Can Max and the Platts support Lauren and Frankie?

