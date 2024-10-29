6 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Dee-Dee Bailey makes shock murder confession

Meanwhile, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) spirals further without his late husband Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), but can he be saved in time?

DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) is quizzed by junior colleague Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) next week, but it’s not long before Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) shocks her dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) with a confession.

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) is upset by a new setback as she gets used to life with a permanent stoma, while her uncle David (Jack P Shepherd) is stunned by an unexpected message.

Finally, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) steps in to help troubled teen Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 4th – 8th November 2024.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. DC Kit Green confronts DS Lisa Swain

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is helping Kit pack when she notices an empty whiskey bottle.

Then Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) tells her that Kit pumped him for information about her likes and dislikes, proving he’s not to be trusted.

Daisy confronts Kit, who lies that after Paul’s funeral, he got drunk. But Kit isn’t the only one in the spotlight, as Lisa is summoned to the police station.

Kit tells Lisa they’ve found an unsent message on her phone which suggested she wanted Joel Deering (Calum Lill) dead.

Kit demands to know where Lisa was the night of Joel’s murder. What will Lisa have to say?

2. Dee-Dee Bailey makes murder confession to dad Ed

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) thanks Roy Cropper (David Neilson) for offering to buy her a pram for baby Frankie, but when she asks Dee-Dee to help her choose, Dee-Dee gives her short shrift.

As the week continues, Dee-Dee breaks down and confesses to Ed that she killed Joel after finding out he was about to do a runner!

When Dee-Dee declares that she’s going to hand herself in to the police, Ed is horrified, and tries to talk his daughter out of it.

Will Dee-Dee come clean – and is she really the true culprit? We highly doubt that Coronation Street would reveal the truth among official spoilers, instead of as a surprise episode twist…

3. Will Billy Mayhew die as he passes out drunk in the cold?

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) returns home to find a strange man in the flat, and Billy admits he invited Wayne back after meeting him at the addicts group.

The following day, a depressed Billy tells Summer that he doesn’t think he can face the day’s event – the space launch of Paul’s ashes, organised by his mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove).

Billy knocks back a whiskey before heading to the Rovers, but as everyone watches Paul’s ashes being released, the screen suddenly goes blank, with Billy having pulled the lead from the laptop.

A drunk and emotional Billy brands the whole thing a farce and confesses he made a pass at Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) after Paul’s funeral.

Drinking behind the factory in the bitter cold, Billy listens to voice clips of Paul until his phone battery dies, before closing his eyes in a drunken stupor.

As he drifts away, we’re left fearing the worst. Bernie heads out to look for her son-in-law and finds him frozen to the core. But is she too late?

4. Bethany Platt suffers a new stoma setback

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) accompanies Bethany to a hospital appointment, and when he reveals that Bethany rarely leaves the flat, the nurse recommends a support group for those with stomas.

Bethany later puts on a brave face and agrees to go to the pub with Daniel for Paul’s space launch. But Bethany is mortified to discover that her stoma bag is leaking, and hurries out.

In the aftermath, Bethany and Daniel kiss and make up, but she admits she’s not ready for anything more as she’s mortified that he saw her stoma bag.

But the goal, of course, is for Bethany to accept herself as she is, and the ITV soap is working with leading charity Colostomy UK on the storyline.

Anyone affected by Bethany’s story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

5. David Platt is shocked by a prison message

David offers Lauren and Frankie a place to live when they are finished in foster care, but it’s not long before David is distracted by a shocking email from Weatherfield Prison Services.

He reaches for a letter in his back pocket but covers when his wife Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) walks in.

David moans about mum Gail Rodwell’s (Helen Worth) plan to sell the house to Carla Connor (Alison King), but in secret, we see him open Shona’s laptop while she’s in bed, and delete all the emails from Weatherfield prison. Will Shona find out?

6. Tim Metcalfe offers help to troubled Mason Radcliffe

Sally and Tim find a rucksack and realise someone has been living in the shed, and Mason watches from across the street as Tim takes the rucksack over to Street Cars. ITV Caught red-handed trying to grab his bag, Mason is forced to explain how he became homeless. After failing to find Mason a bed for the night, Tim lets Mason into his home and says he can sleep on the sofa, but Sally must not find out.

Will Sally discover an unwanted guest? Read more:

