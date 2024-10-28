Worth announced her decision to leave back in June, and in the months since, it's been a quiet time for Gail, who is still widely known as Gail Platt.

However, all that soon changed when Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) returned to the show, revealing an off-screen holiday romance with Gail before sweeping her off her feet once more!

The horrified reactions of her sons David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and daughter Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) said it all, with David memorably listing Gail's failed marriages - which included a union with serial killer Richard Hillman (Brian Capron).

After the stress of the family row, Gail suffered a heart attack, with Jesse calling an ambulance shortly after discovering David's theft of Damon Hay's (Ciarán Griffiths) robbery money!

Gail underwent surgery, later having a heart-to-heart with an emotional David. But as rare as it was to see this particular mother and son sharing a warm moment, the real twist came when Gail proposed to Jesse.

Jesse eventually accepted, and as Gail was overcome with joy, Coronation Street ended the episode with the inclusion of a beeping then flatlining monitor in the credits, which left viewers wondering whether it was signalling Gail's death.

Fortunately, this was not the case, as the soap partnered with the British Heart Foundation to raise awareness for heart disease.

As the week continues, Jesse will shock Gail's loved ones with an announcement. But amid his engagement to Gail, will he expose David's misdeed?

It remains to be seen whether Gail and potential husband number six will make it down the aisle, but we do know that the character is due her happily ever after in some form after such a turbulent half-century on the cobbles.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment regarding Worth's final week of filming on Coronation Street.

If you have been affected by Gail's story, you can visit the British Heart Foundation or call 0808 802 1234 (freephone). The helpline is open weekdays 9am to 5pm.

