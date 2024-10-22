Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) comes to the rescue, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) gets romantic with Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) is furious.

Elsewhere, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) catches out Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), while Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) decide to get together properly.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 27th October - 1st November 2024.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Lisa Swain rejects Carla Connor amid murder suspicions

Lisa examines her bruises. ITV

While investigating a vandalised car, Lisa realised it was damaged on the same road and same night Joel was attacked, and the owner remembered hearing two men arguing outside his flat.

Lisa tells Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that the vehicle was hit by a red car, and Lisa then discovers Ronnie's (Vinta Morgan) red car was in for repair, before tackling him in the Rovers.

Betsy catches Lisa. ITV

Later, in the flat, Carla praises Lisa for juggling work and motherhood, but when Carla lays a comforting hand on her, Lisa flinches and rushes off.

Carla is gutted, but the week takes a turn when Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) sees mum Lisa's bruises and fails to believe her excuse that it was caused by a body combat class.

Betsy finds some painkillers dated 28th September, and is shocked when Mason says Joel was killed on the 27th.

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) mentions that Joel was in a fight the night he was killed, and Betsy is shaken.

Carla and Lisa in Coronation Street. ITV

Meanwhile, Ryan quizzes Carla on her own movements that night, and she insists she just nipped out to switch off the factory lights.

Lisa lies to Betsy that her bruises were the result of an office injury, while Carla admits to Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) that she nipped to the factory that night, but told police she was home with him and Ryan all evening.

Kit is unimpressed with Lisa. ITV

At the station, Lisa points out to Kit that if Joel was planning to go on the run, he would have had personal belongings with him, and finding them could lead them to his killer.

Kit is annoyed at her interference, and when a formal complaint is made against her, fired-up Lisa accuses Kit and Daisy.

Kit is also still suspicious of Dee-Dee, and is unconvinced to hear her telling Joel's dad, Gus (Chris Garner), that she believes in forgiveness and wants to attend the funeral. So, who murdered Joel?

2. Will Jesse Chadwick reveal David Platt's shock theft?

Jesse and David. ITV

The Platts rally round Gail Rodwell's (Helen Worth) hospital bedside, and David blames himself.

When Jesse questions David's guilt, he snaps at him, and David later panics to hear that Jesse has gone back to the house alone.

Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) calls Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) and explains that while it got him a beating, he's shifted the blame for the missing money onto one of Harvey Gaskell's (Will Mellor) associates, and they're in the clear.

Sarah is relieved, but sad when Damon says they must cut all contact. Sarah soon apologises to Jesse for suspecting him, adding that Damon has confirmed she's off the hook with Harvey.

As the week continues, Jesse stuns the Platts with an announcement, and by now, viewers are aware that David took the robbery money! Will Jesse expose his betrayal?

3. Bethany Platt is embarrassed of her stoma

Bethany standing with her stoma on display. ITV

Bethany prepares breakfast for Daniel at the flat, but when he enters without knocking, he sees her stoma bag for the first time.

Bethany is mortified, and yells at Daniel to get out. Can Daniel help Bethany overcome her distress?

Daniel walks in unannounced. ITV

Bethany is still struggling to come to terms with her permanent stoma, which is the result of emergency bowel surgery after she had liposuction in Turkey.

Will Bethany's loved ones be able to support her?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257. Stoma Aware Day is on Saturday 5th October 2024.

4. Mason Radcliffe rescues Liam Connor

Liam is saved. ITV

When Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) unwittingly steps in front of Chesney Brown's (Sam Aston) car, Mason grabs him and yanks him to safety.

Mason tells Liam he's sorry for the bullying, and assures him he's a changed person.

Will Liam forgive Mason? ITV

Having witnessed the intense exchange, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) tells Gary Windass (Mikey North), who takes matters into his own hands!

Will Gary attack Mason? And will Liam accept Mason's apology?

5. Steve McDonald woos Cassie Plummer

Steve and Cassie. ITV

Cassie and Ken Barlow (William Roache) plan excursions in Porto, and head off to buy holiday clothes.

A jealous Steve is startled to see Cassie looking fetching in her new jacket, and he's disparaging about a date she's going on.

Cassie reckons he sounds jealous, but when her date doesn't go to plan, Steve takes her to the Rovers and boosts her self-esteem.

The next day, Ken is oblivious that Steve and Cassie have spent the night together.

Meanwhile, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) is not happy to learn how much Ken has paid for airport lounge tickets and first class flights.

Adam confides in Steve that he's worried Ken is running up debts to fund his and Cassie's lavish lifestyle. The pair agree that once Ken and Cassie return from their holiday, a family intervention is needed. How will Ken respond?

6. Billy Mayhew fumes over Bernie Winter's plan

Billy is fuming. ITV

Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) return home from their trip with the quads, and Bernie and Billy are soon disagreeing again over her plan to send son Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) ashes into space.

Billy refuses to hand over his share of the remains, and later decides to return to work, but he soon reaches another decision.

Bernie plans a screening of Paul's ashes video in the Rovers, and Billy rails at Bernie - but will he back down?

Chesney is upset with Dev. ITV

Bernie soon has other concerns when Chesney is outraged that Dev says he won't be paid for the month the kebab shop is closed, due to his zero-hours contract.

Bernie is furious with Dev, as Ches is forced to take a delivery job instead.

Bernie and Gemma throw the quads a birthday party, while Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) tells Dev it's time to make a romantic gesture.

Bernie blanks him, and Dev makes a plan, with Bernie later realising that Dev has anonymously paid for the buffet at Paul's screening. Will she forgive Dev?

7. Ryan Connor confronts Kit Green

Kit and Ryan. ITV

Over a beer, Ryan laments to Kit that he was right to dump Daisy, but he still misses her.

As Ryan lists everything Daisy expects from a partner, he's blissfully unaware that Kit is making mental notes.

Daisy is enthused when Kit lays out her favourite chocolates and claims he's addicted to watching Real Housewives.

Kit is pleased his inside info is working, and when Ryan lets slip that Daisy's favourite film is The Holiday, Kit suggests he and Daisy watch it to mark his last night at the pub.

Kit flirts with Daisy, and Ryan is shocked to realise his deceit and confronts Kit. Will Kit admit his scheme?

8. Toyah Habeeb and Nick Tilsley make a go of it

Nick and Toyah in Coronation Street. ITV

Toyah calls round to keep an eye on Sam, and Sam eventually softens when Toyah apologises for all that has happened.

Nick arrives home to find them making models, and is impressed by Toyah winning Sam around.

Nick tells Toyah he loves her, and she pulls him in for a kiss.

Nick and Toyah kissing. ITV

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) later tells Nick she can't face being front of house at the Bistro after the Institute fall-out.

She suggests hiring someone, but Nick offers Toyah the role of manager, saying it would get Leanne used to seeing them together. How will Leanne react?

