As DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) tried to embrace her time off and hoped to buy festival tickets for her and daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin), Carla Connor (Alison King) kept her company.

Meanwhile, DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) told Lisa that her lead on a red car possibly witnessing the murder was a dead end – with viewers having witnessed Kit deleting the log of his own red vehicle!

When Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) clocked a bottle of whiskey among Kit's things, she confronted him over his theft from the pub, adding that the bottle had gone missing a month ago.

A flashback showed Kit returning to his lodgings at the Rovers looking shaken as he reached for the drink, but he told Daisy he had turned to whiskey after attending the funeral of his half-brother Paul Foreman (Peter Ash).

Kit felt like a fraud for grieving for a man he had barely got to know, and Daisy sympathised; although she called him out for his deception after Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) warned that Kit had pumped him for information on her.

At work, Kit called Lisa in and interrogated her over a threatening message she had almost sent to Joel, prompting her to explain that she was in hospital on the night of the murder after being hit by a car.

Kit, however, pointed out that this didn't hold up as an alibi, as the timings fell before Joel met his fatal end. Lisa complained to Carla, while it soon became clear that Kit was hiding more than we thought.

In the final flashback of the episode, Kit was seen accidentally damaging the wing mirror of the other car, the crime recently investigated by Lisa.

Spotting an already bloodied Joel, Kit went to arrest him – only for Joel to blackmail Kit over his planting of evidence in Nathan Curtis's (Chris Harper) van.

With Joel having been Nathan's solicitor, he had Kit feeling trapped. As Kit appeared to let Joel walk away, we were left wondering whether he was the last person to see the villain alive – or whether Kit, in fact, reacted by killing Joel himself.

