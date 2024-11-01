After confiding in Carla Connor (Alison King) that her injuries were down to a run-in with a thief's getaway car, DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) protected daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) by lying that her bruises were from an office mishap.

Lisa then clashed once more with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), while Carla was quizzed by nephew Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) about her own shifty behaviour.

At the factory, Betsy told Carla she knew that Lisa was still fibbing about her bruises, unable to shake her suspicion that her mum murdered Joel. Carla then took it upon herself to tell Betsy the truth.

Meanwhile, at the police station, Lisa continued to focus on the hunt for local red cars, with paint having been found on the damaged car she was investigating.

Kit shares new evidence. ITV

Despite being off the case, Lisa suggested to DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that Joel's possessions must be hidden somewhere, if he was doing a runner before his murder.

Without giving Lisa credit, Kit extended the river search, and ordered PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) to report back to him – and him alone.

Later, Lisa was furious to hear a complaint was made against her, and confronted Kit and Daisy. However, after Lisa handed in her phones for evidence, it turned out that Betsy was behind the complaint.

Betsy was terrified for her mum's safety after hearing that her injuries were sustained on duty, and tearfully explained her worries to Lisa.

Lisa resolved the complaint issue and decided to finally take some time off, before embarking on an apology tour, clearing the air with Kit.

She promised to say sorry to Daisy too, before doing the same with Carla, who she encouraged to interfere in her life whenever she wants!

In her parting shot to Kit, Lisa informed him that the person who crashed into the car in her case, may have witnessed Joel's murder.

Blindsided, Kit headed back to work, where he acquired a log of red cars which included his own. As Kit deleted the log of his own name and vehicle, did he witness the killing - or might he have murdered Joel himself?

