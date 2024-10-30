As DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) nursed some painful bruises, her suspicious daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) walked in, and became even more worried when she found some painkillers.

Speaking to Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan), who was previously questioned over Joel's death, Betsy learned that Joel was killed the day before the prescription date on Lisa's tablets.

Meanwhile, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) teased Carla, who was feeling rejected by Lisa, unaware that Lisa had been sore from her mysterious injuries when Carla tried to comfort her.

DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) let slip to Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) that Joel had put up a fight against his killer.

Kit quizzed Daisy and Ryan, with the latter explaining that he had been with aunt Carla Connor (Alison King) on the night of the murder.

When Daisy revealed what she knew, and PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) told Betsy that Lisa had clocked off early on the night in question, Betsy confronted her mum, asking outright whether Lisa had murdered Joel!

Lisa dismissed the whole thing and unleashed her wrath on Daisy and Craig, but Carla knew something was amiss. Lisa confided that the night Joel was killed, she had gone looking for him, only to accost a thief.

The criminal clipped her with his car, injuring Lisa's ribs, but she failed to report it because she didn't want to take time off work.

With Lisa's late partner, Becky, having been killed on duty after being mowed down by a car, Lisa didn't want to retraumatise Betsy, knowing the teen's fear that history would repeat itself.

At the flat with Ryan, Carla insisted that Lisa had her reasons for lying to Betsy, but Ryan pointed out that Carla herself had fibbed about her whereabouts on the night of the murder.

Carla claimed that she had simply gone out to turn off the factory lights - but a flashback showed her stopping in her tracks on the way home. Did she find Joel and kill him?

