Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) was convinced she was responsible, and confessed to DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that she hit Joel with a crowbar in self-defence, then made an anonymous call to Kit the same night.

Revealing that Joel had a suitcase with him, Dee-Dee explained that the weapon was now in her father Ed's (Trevor Michael Georges) backyard.

Although Dee-Dee insisted that Joel was still alive when she left him, and reminded Kit that Joel had even left her a message after the event, Kit accused her of returning to finish the job.

However, when PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) revealed that the bloodied murder weapon had been found, and that it was actually a rock, Kit's theory was quashed.

Max Turner (Paddy Bever) was unusually keen to hear the details on Dee-Dee, while Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) and baby Frankie got a surprise visit from a seemingly on edge Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos).

Sabrina quickly left when Max returned to the hospital, and he failed to tell Lauren about Dee-Dee.

Meanwhile, Carla Connor (Alison King) was shocked when DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) was arrested for Joel's murder!

Lisa's CS issue spray had been found with the murder weapon, now making her the prime suspect, while a stunned Dee-Dee was released without charge.

But Dee-Dee was suspicious when Kit got defensive over whether he had found Joel himself that night.

Kit interviewed Lisa, who provided an alibi - but it didn't tally up with Joel's final moments, and things looked bleak for Lisa.

Carla was increasingly troubled by Lisa's arrest, and we soon found out why. A flashback revealed that Carla had caught Max and Lauren with a suitcase, planning to flee in the middle of the night.

Did Max and Lauren have anything to do with Joel's death, or is Lisa the real killer? Does Sabrina's sudden presence mean anything, and what about shifty Kit?

All will be revealed by the end of the week, as Joel's murderer is finally unmasked for viewers.

