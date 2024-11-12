An ITV spokesperson confirmed the transmission news to RadioTimes.com, meaning that if you want to find out who killed Joel, you'll have to tune in when the episode airs at 8pm.

So far, there's a list of suspects in the spotlight, with Friday's flashback set to finally show us who is responsible.

Joel Deering on the night of his murder in Coronation Street. ITV

It's safe to say that Joel had racked up his fair share of enemies on the cobbles, with his actions having impacted plenty of people's lives. The last we saw of the resident baddie was him sitting in his car while his face was stained with blood.

The likes of Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), DC Kit (Jacob Roberts), Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), Ellie Benton (Lola Blue), Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges), Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) and Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) could each be responsible for their own reasons.

But for now, we'll just have to hold tight and see!

It was announced last month that the latest episodes of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale would be made available on ITVX from 7am each morning as part of ITV's strategy "to offer our viewers ultimate choice in how they watch our programmes".

On the announcement of the news, Craig Morris, managing editor of ITV Channels and ITVX, said: "The positive response when we made the soaps available at 7am during the Euros and the Olympics this year shows that audiences want to choose when to watch their favourite soap, and the new dedicated destination on ITVX is a fitting home for the nation’s biggest and best continuing dramas.

"Now you can choose when to enjoy your daily dose of drama - whether during the morning commute, over lunch or at a time that suits you each evening."

