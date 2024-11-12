Shepherd said: "Maybe this time last year, so November." Price added: "She rang us all."

Shepherd went on: "It was about November time, wasn't it? She phoned us – first of all, I got a missed call from her and I thought 'That's a butt dial.' So I blank it and then I got a text from Tina [O'Brien] saying, 'Helen's trying to ring you.' So I thought, 'Oh, this is bad.'"

He went on: "So I phoned her, she said, 'Oh hello, I've told –'. She told Ben, she'd told Tina so I instantly now know she's off. And she says, 'I'm going, I've decided to leave' type thing, and she feels as though she's done her time... which is fine.

"Bloody hell, if anybody else... 50 years in any gig is a long time."

Price then added: "I think she was more nervous about ringing us than she was about leaving."

Read more:

While we don't know exactly how Worth will exit the series just yet, news of her departure was announced earlier this year and it was confirmed she would be leaving this year.

Filming for her emotional final scenes took place last month with a spokesperson for ITV confirming at the time to RadioTimes.com that it was Worth's last week of filming on Coronation Street.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking previously, Worth said: "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

"I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

"The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.