Max Turner (Paddy Bever) remained locked up for the crime, having confessed to protect the true killer, girlfriend Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) arranged for a "hotshot lawyer" to take on Max's case, but when his adopted son refused him a visit, David furiously accused Lauren of murder, and of ruining Max's life.

When he told her that wife Shona's (Julia Goulding) son Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison) had attempted suicide in prison, and that Max might do the same, Lauren was terrified.

Lauren soon asked Shona if this was true, and a heart-to-heart caused Lauren to crumble, admitting the full truth to a stunned Shona.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Begging Shona to understand that taking the blame was all Max's idea, and that they believed he wouldn't go down for the crime, Lauren handed over Max's letter detailing the plan, which Shona showed to an incensed David.

David wasted no time at all in handing the note to the police, and DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) arrested Lauren as she tearfully pleaded not to be taken away from her baby son Frankie.

In the interview room, Lauren stuck to the false narrative that Max had hit Joel in self-defence, but Kit knew she was lying, and showed her Max's letter.

Backed into a corner, Lauren confessed that she had indeed struck the fatal blow, stopping Joel from strangling Max.

Kit revealed that Lauren was highly likely to be charged with murder, and she was devastated to realise that she may be permanently separated from Frankie.

Will Max be freed, or is he facing punishment for perverting the course of justice? And will Lauren receive a life sentence?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.