In the aftermath, Leanne's stepson Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) urged Leanne and her stepsister Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) to forget his cheating dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and move on as a united family despite Toyah's affair with him.

Meanwhile, Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) waited for news on Rowan from the police, having been manipulated into giving him and the Institute her inheritance.

Sam tried to help Leanne and Toyah. ITV

Later, Toyah was making food to deliver to a grieving Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), and she persuaded Leanne to help her.

Leanne revealed that she was going to stop looking at the AI of her late son Oliver, made for her by the Institute as a way to win her over.

When Toyah tried to instil positivity by reminding Leanne she now had her life back, Leanne sarcastically replied that something was missing - oh yes, she said: it's Nick!

When Nick arrived, he explained that the police had been in touch, and Rowan had been charged with blackmail and fraud, so he would definitely be going to prison.

Leanne was disappointed that the cult company as a whole had so far got away with their crimes, but Nick reminded her that she had, at least, taken vile Rowan down.

With that, Leanne coldly dismissed Nick - which was exactly what he deserved!

With Rowan now finally out of the picture, can Leanne rebuild her life? And will Amy get her money back?

Coronation Street

