Coronation Street's Leanne turns against Rowan – and exposes Nick and Toyah's affair
She was heartbroken by the betrayal.
Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) was left reeling in tonight's eventful edition of Coronation Street (4th September 2024), as she exposed several liars in her life.
As the ITV soap continued, Leanne gazed lovingly at the creepy AI version of her late son Oliver, which had been mocked up for her by cult company the Institute.
Leanne's partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and her step-sister Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor), who have been sleeping together behind her back, insisted that Leanne had gone too far warning Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) off suing the Institute for conning her out of her inheritance.
Rowan Cunliffe (Emhrys Cooper) summoned Leanne to the Chariot Square Hotel, instructing her to dig through the recording of Amy's 'upload' for dirt to warn her off.
Leanne told Rowan that they could use Amy's confession of kidnapping a man against her. Rowan send Amy a snippet of the audio, causing the young woman to flee from her hair appointment and confront a dismissive Leanne, warning her that Rowan would one day stab her in the back, too.
But later, Leanne persuaded Rowan to let her search for more material, instead deleting the files on Amy. Upset to discover there were also files on her, Leanne left Toyah a voicemail telling her she had finally seen the light over Rowan – just as she spotted a file marked 'Nick and Toyah'.
Leanne felt sick when she opened the folder to see the photo of Nick kissing Toyah; while at the Bistro, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) suspected that Nick and Toyah had been "at it" in the office.
The cheating pair were hoping to be together officially, with Nick eventually planning to dump Leanne. But as Toyah later picked up her sister's message and failed to alert Nick, Leanne arrived at the restaurant to expose their affair in front of the Platts, who were celebrating Max Turner's (Paddy Bever) 18th birthday.
The realisation that Nick was in love with Toyah shattered Leanne, who walked away. At the flat, Leanne was visited by Rowan, but she furiously told him that she knew he had been manipulating her all along, adding that she would do her best to help Amy and bring him down.
Leanne explained everything to Amy, who was unimpressed to learn that Leanne still believed in the Institute, thinking Rowan was a lone rogue.
In the Street, Leanne slapped Toyah, ordering her away as Shona comforted a broken Leanne. Will she ever be able to forgive Toyah?
