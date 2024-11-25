As reported by Metro, Debbie will be diagnosed with dementia, with a long-running storyline planned for her character.

"It's one of the show's biggest storylines of the year, and a real chance for Sue to finally get her time in the spotlight," a source told the publication.

"It will just be devastating for fans that it will effectively be her final storyline. It's one of the many major storylines new boss Kate Brooks has in the bag, and there will not be a dry eye in the house.

Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster in Coronation Street. ITV

"There is no doubt in the Corrie family that she will give the performance of a lifetime and make Debbie's exit one to remember for years."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment, however a spokesperson for the soap told Metro: "We do not comment on future storyline speculation."

Devaney first appeared as 15-year-old Debbie Webster and starred in the role for one year, before returning to the soap in 2019, and has been a main cast member since 2020.

This news comes as Coronation Street unveiled their Christmas preview, which sees the Platts at the centre of Weatherfield as the soap gears up for Helen Worth's exit as Gail Platt.

"It's a lively Christmas on the street," producer Kate Brooks told RadioTimes.com and other press. "Lots of bombshells are dropped. This is set against Gail's wedding, whether she goes through with that or not, I cannot say anything, but it is a story [with] the Platts at the heart of it. It's really festive. It's a story about family and how secrets can impact and implode on a family."

