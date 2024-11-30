Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) is absent during a milestone appointment, while Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) baby son Frankie suffers another health scare.

Meanwhile, David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) theft secret is under threat amid mum Gail Rodwell's (Helen Worth) news.

Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) has a new plan, while Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) comes up with a scheme of her own.

Here are all your latest Coronation Street spoilers.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for 9th -13th December 2024

1. Kit Green takes control of the car crash case as lying Shona Platt is injured

Young Bertie Osbourne runs across the street without looking, and Debbie slams on her brakes.

There's more tension between Debbie and Daniel as a result, and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) warns Daniel to stay away from Debbie.

Julia Goulding as Shona Platt. ITV

But as Daniel gets heated, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) intervene, ordering Daniel to go home.

As Daisy leaves The Rovers, she's shocked to see Debbie's car speeding past, and there's a deafening crash.

The car crash is still a mystery in the aftermath, while Debbie learns her burnt-out car has been found, and her insurance is invalid because the keys were left in the car.

Then, after we see Shona getting a text and tapping on a hotel bedroom door, Shona lies to David that she broke her arm after falling down the stairs.

Kit asserts his authority over Craig. ITV

But Shona later tells Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) that her injured arm was the result of almost being run over by a car linked to Debbie's stolen car.

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) sees Shona out of the station and tells Kit the case is far from closed. But when Kit overhears Craig on the phone, double-checking some CCTV footage, he kills the call and asserts that he is in charge of the case.

David finds Shona's bloodied, torn coat in the bin, and she later tries her best to keep it hidden. When David questions Shona, she makes out she ruined the coat when she fell down the stairs. Will he believe her?

Meanwhile, Daisy invites Kit for a drink in the backroom, and the chemistry between them is evident. But why is Kit so keen to take over the car crash case? And what secret is Shona keeping?

As for Debbie, it's rumoured that the popular character is to be diagnosed with dementia. Could these latest goings-on be an upsetting start to this emotional storyline?

2. Will Bethany Platt dump Daniel Osbourne?

Daniel and Bethany make up, but once again this is short-lived when Bethany spots Jenny wearing her top. How will Daniel explain this away?

Bethany tells mum Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) about her clothes, but Sarah urges her to consider ending things with Daniel.

Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt. ITV

Sarah later urges Bethany to make a decision – either forgive Daniel or leave him. What will Bethany decide?

Coronation Street has promised that while Daniel does love Bethany, he will soon admit that he also still loves his ex, Daisy!

Daisy has lingering feelings of her own but is now on the verge of dating Kit.

With Daniel about to be torn, where does this leave Bethany?

3. Dee-Dee Bailey missing from baby scan as Lauren Bolton hears alarming news

Dee-Dee admits to Sarah that she's nervous about her 12 week scan and still hasn't told the family about her pregnancy.

Sarah insists she'll come with her, but in the waiting room of the maternity unit, Dee-Dee is a no-show.

Sarah offers support to Dee-Dee ITV

Meanwhile, Joel's parents Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea Deering (Carol Royle) approach Dee-Dee, inviting her to join them at a memorial service for Joel's birthday.

Joel's parents meet baby Frankie ITV

Dee-Dee claims she's too busy and ushers the pair away, just as Max Turner (Paddy Bever) passes by with baby Frankie in his pram.

Max introduces them to Lauren's son, but when Dee-Dee reveals they are Joel's parents, Max is mortified. Gus and Anthea have a brief meeting with their solicitor, but they quickly end the chat when Max arrives with Frankie.

Max makes the wrong move. ITV

Max takes them back to the house and leaves them alone while he goes upstairs, but is shocked to find them gone when he returns.

As the day takes a turn, Lauren learns of bruising on Frankie's body, and hears that he's been admitted to hospital and doctors need to run some tests.

What has happened to Frankie?

4. Panic for David Platt as stolen cash is found amid Gail Rodwell's announcement

Gail and her fiancé, Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) have a big announcement for the Platts, but there's soon a big distraction for both Jesse and David when Sarah's young son Harry emerges with a fistful of cash.

Jesse and Gail in Coronation Street. ITV

Knowing this is the secret money stash that David stole from Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths), David and Jesse mask their panic, but how will they get out of this?

The Platts have a family meeting ITV

Later, Gail, Sarah, Bethany, Shona and Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) gather in The Rovers, and in an effort to try and bury the hatchet, Gail invites old enemy Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) to join them.

Sarah has brought a quiz, but Eileen is in her element as she takes every opportunity to poke fun at Gail! Will Gail's plan work, and can David contain his secret?

5. Mason Radcliffe makes a demand

A lad steals Dylan Wilson's (Liam McCheyne) bag, but Mason catches up with the thief and wrestles the bag away from him.

Mason steps in to help. ITV

Mason then orders Dylan to meet him at lunchtime.

Dylan and Mason in Coronation Street. ITV

But what does Mason want?

The ex-convict has made genuine efforts to make amends recently, so will he show Dylan that he is sincere? Or does Mason have something else in mind?

6. Evelyn Plummer takes revenge on Steve McDonald

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) gets a parcel which turns out to be Evelyn's Christmas present, and she's delighted to open a backgammon set.

Evelyn is fuming. ITV

When Evelyn sets up her backgammon board in the pub, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) accidentally spills his beer over it.

Evelyn sends Steve a letter informing him that she's taking him to small claims court!

When Steve shows Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) the letter demanding £325 in damages, Alya advises him to pay it. Steve pays up; but when Evelyn admits that her solicitor's letter was a fake that she wrote herself, Alya is amused.

Alya later invites Evelyn to a criminal law lecture, and Evelyn steals a name badge from the meet and greet table. What is she up to?

