Now aware that her stepsister Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) is secretly seeing Leanne's ex, Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), Leanne opted not to confront them, instead moving back into the flat.

Nervous ahead of giving evidence against Rowan, Leanne made a show of leaning on Nick for support, all in front of a put-out Toyah.

In court, Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) did her best when faced with Rowan's defence barrister, before Nick was grilled over his affair and subsequent blackmail by Rowan, at which point Nick passionately defended Leanne.

But when it was Leanne's turn, Rowan smirked, provoking Leanne into a furious rant about how he had ruined her life.

Rowan responded, insisting that Leanne had instigated her own downfall, not him!

Outside, Toyah tackled Nick about his closeness with Leanne, but nevertheless, Toyah arranged to meet him at her hotel.

Leanne continued to pretend she was clueless, but ensured that Nick and Toyah couldn't spend time together by feigning vulnerability and asking Nick to join her for a drink.

Answering a call from Toyah on Nick's phone, Leanne told her that Nick was being a tower of strength, and Leanne went on to talk Nick through the breakdown of their relationship from her perspective.

Playing a deliberately over-the-top role as lovesick ex, Leanne kissed Nick and delivered a speech about how they were made for each other.

She pleaded with Nick to get back together with her, and Nick kept his feelings for Toyah under wraps as he promised to think about her request.

They were interrupted with news of the court verdict, and those it concerned soon gathered in the Rovers, celebrating Rowan being found guilty (albeit off-screen) and Amy being awarded compensation.

Alone with unlikely confidante Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford), Leanne revealed she was playing the long game with Toyah and Nick, who were seen discussing Leanne's wish for a reconciliation.

Back at the flat, Leanne found Toyah's passport, before gleefully revealing to her the latest developments with Nick.

Toyah later walked away from Nick, unwilling to put up with Nick's lack of a backbone concerning Leanne.

Meanwhile, uploading a photo of Toyah's passport, Leanne created a bank account in Toyah's name - but what is her endgame?

