Hussain confirmed the news of his departure in a post on Instagram, writing: "I guess the secrets out now! As some of you may have heard, I will be leaving Coronation Street for new pastures.

"Over the 5 years I’ve spent there I have learned so much about the world and the industry and now feel I am ready to spread my wings a little. I have made friends that will last a lifetime and will surely miss such a special family!"

Adam Hussain as Aadi Alahan in Coronation Street. ITV

He continued: "This isn’t a farewell for Aadi however, more like a see you later! I’m excited to see what the future brings! Thank you @coronationstreet @itv for giving me such a privilege of portraying this character for you. Until next time! Adam."

Metro has reported that Aadi will remain on the soap until the end of summer, meaning fans can still look forward to more scenes with the character for the time being.

Hussain is one of a number of stars to be departing the soap in the coming months, along with the likes of Eileen Grimshaw star Sue Cleaver, Julie Carp star Katy Cavanagh, Daisy Midgeley star Charlotte Jordan, Mick Michaelis star Joe Layton, Lou Michaelis star Farrel Hegarty and Craig Tinker star, Colson Smith.

Smith recently opened up about his own departure, saying: "I'll always feel emotional [about leaving]. I will always miss the place. It was my home. It was my family. Those people, they helped me grow up.

"It's very different having done something for 14 years to now know that you're not doing it anymore, and I'm excited to go out and have some fun. I'm excited, it feels like a new chapter of my life starting."

Coronation Street is available to stream on ITVX.

