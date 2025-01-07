"Autumn last year I was told that Craig Tinkers time on the Cobbles is to come to end in 2025," he wrote.

"I've loved every single second of my 14-year stay as a resident on the greatest street in the world. I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in, on and around Coronation Street."

Smith continued: "I've learnt pretty much everything about life from the people who call it home. I'm excited to play out the exit story for our Craigy. For me, this is just the end of the beginning.

"I genuinely can't wait to see what chapter 2 has in store for me. Long live the cobbles!"

A number of Colson's co-stars shared their support for him in the comments of his Instagram post, with Andy Whyment writing: "I'm still absolutely gutted and you know how much you’re gonna be missed by us all.

"But I'm also really excited for you as I know you're going to do really well, and you won’t be getting rid of me we’re friends for life now."

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, wrote: "Now that I've stopped crying about it, I can't wait to see you slay the day."

Smith's exit follows the news of Sue Cleaver's departure from the soap after 25 years as Eileen Grimshaw, along with Helen Worth's exit on Christmas Day.

