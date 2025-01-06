In a new chat shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, star Toolan reveals that his exit has been in the making for almost a year.

You can also view Corrie's official, separate interview with Toolan and co-stars Liam McCheyne (Dylan Wilson) and Sydney Martin (Betsy Swain).

With the harrowing bullying storyline placing perpetrator Mason central to the action in 2024, it was a surprise to see the character seek redemption - so his death comes as an even bigger shock to fans.

Here, the actor explains that he's "honoured" to be trusted to tell a vital story about knife crime, and shares why he's been glad to play out Mason's human side.

He also reveals that his final filmed scene couldn't have been further from the high intensity of Mason's last moments on screen!

As you recover from tonight's upsetting episode, you can read the full interview below.

How did you feel when you found out Mason would be killed in the stabbing storyline?

"Of course, when I first heard, there was a mixture of emotions because I was sad that Mason was going to die and that means I would be leaving, but equally I was really excited and honoured to be part of this storyline because it’s an incredibly important issue that needs to be tackled.

"I feel so privileged to have had this opportunity to start my professional career at Coronation Street, and what a great time I’ve had."

How long have you known that this was going to be the outcome for Mason?

"I found out around February or March time, so it was a long time coming. It gave me the opportunity to do a lot of research into the storyline, which was great."

How important do you think a storyline like this is?

The characters involved in Mason's final episode in Coronation Street. ITV

"Like I’ve said before, I really did underestimate the power of Coronation Street, and didn’t quite grasp how much it can affect the viewers, especially if they’ve been through something similar themselves.

"I really began noticing the power when I was a part of the bullying storyline and could see the way that it was received - that’s why it’s so important for soaps in general to cover these kinds of topics, because people can relate to them, and if this storyline even makes one person drop a knife then it’s done a great job."

Mason's death is really going to affect the whole community. As an actor, how does this feel?

"It’s definitely pretty cool when people you have looked up to all of your life will be mourning your character's death. Originally, Mason was a really secluded character, and wouldn’t have had much impact on anyone else because he wasn’t integrated onto the street as a cast member, but now he’s found his feet within the street, and that’s such a nice feeling."

How was it filming the stabbing scenes?

"It was exhausting to film, but amazing. I was so focused, and a storyline like this is what you crave as an actor. I love the long days and working my butt off and even filming outside in the cold.

"Every single day I would wake up and be absolutely buzzing to go to work. The full crew were so supportive and created an environment [where] you could put yourself in that emotional headspace and get on with it. It was an amazing experience filming those scenes."

We've recently seen a different side to Mason. Are you glad the audience could see that nicer side to him?

"Definitely! It would have been such a shame for him to go out with the same attitude as he came in with. There’s been a lot of warmth from Mason recently, especially with Betsy, so it’s been nice to play and see that different side to him and realise that he’s actually a human after all.

"This all adds to the gravity of his death, the story and raising more awareness of knife crime and how it has such a detrimental effect for everyone involved."

What was your last ever scene?

Tim played a big part in Mason's life in recent weeks. ITV

"This is a funny one because we filmed out of order, so the last scene I did was a small speaking scene with Tim about getting some sticky toffee pudding. It didn’t feel like my final scene because it was the most anticlimactic conversation for my very, very last scene.

"I wanted to finish and go to Nando’s with Liam [McCheyne] for my last meal at Corrie, but he wasn’t replying back to me. I remember thinking, 'Come on mate, this is my last day and one of my best buds on the show isn’t even replying!' Then, when I finished, Kate Brooks [producer] came down with Liam and Sydney [Martin] to surprise me. I felt really appreciated, which was a lovely, lovely moment."

What's been your favourite memory of Coronation Street?

"Oh, there’s so many! It’s a difficult one, but I’d probably say the first ever time I stepped on the set on my first day. I had a non-speaking scene where I was literally just mucking about with Liam and Charlie [Wrenshall], but to be on that set, there’s nothing like stepping on that set for the first time, and I don’t think that feeling will ever leave me."

Is there anything of Mason's that you would want to take with you?

"Yeah, I wanted to take his bag - I don’t think I’ve ever done a scene where Mason hasn’t had that purple/maroon bag with him. I might need to sneak in and pick it up because I didn’t actually take it with me."

Will you be watching Mason's final episode with anyone?

"Oh, I don’t know if I’d prefer to watch that myself, to be honest. I don’t particularly like to watch myself with other people anyway, so I’m not sure if I could watch this one with anyone. I’m really close with Seamus, who plays my on-screen brother, and there has been talk of both of our families watching it together, which would be nice."

What does the future look like for Luca?

"I love acting so much and I really hope I’ll continue doing it. I’ve seriously learned so much from Corrie, and I’m so grateful to everyone involved there. As for my future, I’m not sure what it holds, but the saying I like to say is: 'I’m aiming for the stars, and if I miss, I’ll hit the moon.'"

