Coronation Street 2025 spoiler preview

Platts on fire!

As if Gail’s emotional departure wasn’t enough for the Platts to contend with, 2025 begins with a bang when a fire starts at the family home. And it appears the blaze is caused by something more sinister than someone leaving the gas on… “Stealing that big bag of cash from Harvey was the wrong move,” says Corrie producer Kate Brooks, speaking for the first time about her plans for the show since taking on the role in April 2024. “He did it for the family but he’s struggling to pay his debt and it escalates massively. It all comes to a head in early February in a massive stunt that has huge consequences for David and the wider community. In trying to protect everyone, he ends up losing quite a few things he holds dear.” Will any of the Platts perish in the blaze?

Rob back to save dying Carla

Carla and Lisa’s love story gripped fans throughout 2024, but don’t expect any happy endings in the new year as the new couple face some huge obstacles. Not only is Carla told the devastating news she needs another life-saving kidney transplant, there’s also an unwelcome blast from the past… “Carla’s brother, Rob Donovan, is back to cause trouble,” confirms Brooks. “He was last seen languishing in prison for killing Tina. We really tap into the history of the siblings. It’s a big story with lots of twists and turns, with Lisa and Betsy very involved too.”

Bethany leaves as Daisy’s baby secret explodes

Corrie had a romcom moment on Christmas Day when Bethany accepted Daniel’s proposal, oblivious to the fact it was partly prompted by guilt after sleeping with old flame Daisy. Bethany’s love bubble could be burst as actress Lucy Fallon is off on maternity leave soon with her exit scenes expected to air in early 2025, could this be linked to Daniel’s infidelity? That sticky situation has been further complicated by Daisy’s discovery she’s pregnant, only she doesn’t know if Daniel or fit copper Kit is the father…

Cancer and dementia hit the Websters

The Websters face testing times in 2025 with two serious health issue stories on the clan’s horizon. Debbie will reportedly be diagnosed with dementia, beginning a long-term plot in which viewers will follow her heartbreaking battle with the disease, while Kevin has his own medical prognosis to process: “Kevin discovers he has testicular cancer,” reveals Brooks. “We’ve been working closely with Macmillan to make sure we tell the story right. Kevin is quite open about it, which is refreshing.” Amidst the family dramas, Kev and Debbie’s younger half-brother Carl Webster (from their late dad Bill’s second marriage) will arrive in Weatherfield to offer support, the first time the character has been seen on screen. But Kevin’s cancer will have a huge impact on his marriage to Abi...

Abi cheats after stabbing drama?

“Kevin’s cancer puts a massive strain on him and Abi,” continues Brooks. “They will be truly tested, but Abi is going through her own situation as she struggles with the aftermath of a big event in January.” Teenager Mason Radcliffe will be the victim of a shock stabbing, and when Abi finds him she’s triggered by painful memories of her son Seb’s brutal murder. The incident sends shockwaves across the cobbles for several characters, including Dylan, Betsy, Tim and Sally, but Brooks teases that Abi will have her life truly turned upside down. “There are massive ramifications for her. She is a strong character but faces turmoil even before Kevin’s diagnosis. Abi loves Kevin, but temptation comes her way...”

Goodbye Evelyn... for now

Proving it’s never too late to start a new career, Evelyn Plummer will be leaving Weatherfield in the new year to pursue her dream of studying law at university. Thankfully, it’s not a permanent exit for the perennially popular plucky pensioner, who will be off screen temporarily following Dame Maureen Lipman’s much-publicised decision to scale back her role on the soap. “I’ll be absent for a while and then coming back,” the star confirmed to The Sun recently. “I’ll be in and out because I want a bit of a life!”

Cassie kills Ken?

Evelyn’s upcoming absence means no one’s keeping an eye on her dodgy daughter Cassie. This could spell trouble for Ken, as Cassie is poisoning the Barlow patriarch to make him ill enough to need her to continue as his carer – she even drugged his festive sherry... “Ken and Cassie’s friendship is genuine but Cassie has had a bad life,” says Brooks. “She’s made mistakes and it’s hard to shake off that persona. She’ll be struggling with the good angel and the bad angel on her shoulder, which way is she going to go? It’s going to get good!” With Tracy and Amy both suspicious of Cassie’s motives, could they expose her poisoning plot, or become her next victim?

Drama for Dee-Dee

Dee-Dee was at the centre of the drama in 2024 thanks to her doomed romance with the villainous Joel, but even after his death the bad boy continues to cause chaos. Having decided to continue with her unplanned pregnancy in the hope the baby could be a donor for Lauren’s sick son Frankie, Dee-Dee is adamant she doesn’t want to raise Joel’s child and plans to have it adopted. But Brooks confirms there’s a curveball coming… “Just when you thought the Joel story had come to an end, there is another chapter that is completely going to upend Dee-Dee’s life!”

Love is in the air for Todd

Romance is on the cards for one of the street’s singletons, bringing a new element to one of Corrie’s most loved clans. “There might be a new man for Todd coming in 2025,” grins Brooks. “He’s been single for donkey’s years and he’s fantastic. This new relationship will come with its own tests and trials, but I’m eager to explore the Grimshaws a bit more.”

Comings and goings

As well as Rob’s confirmed comeback and Evelyn’s imminent exit, Brooks hints there could be a revolving door of mysterious comings and goings on the street throughout the year, with old faces returning and more departures in the pipeline. “There are a few unexpected exits in 2025 that will cause shockwaves. And you’ll see some other familiar faces returning to cause their own forms of chaos, which I will not disclose just yet...”

Alya tames Adam?

There’s a smile a mile wide on Adam Barlow’s face these days thanks to his burgeoning romance with Alya, who recently returned after actress Sair Khan’s maternity leave, and Brooks promises there’s more to come from the cute couple. “Alya and Adam are definitely a slow burn, I think it’ll be really interesting to see that develop in the solicitors’ office.” With a chequered history as a womaniser, can Alya tame her fellow legal eagle into a one-woman man?

New family exposes Kit’s past

Finally, Brooks confirms a new family are arriving in February who promise to shake things up with some rough and ready charm. “Mick, Lou and their kids will be living on Mawdsley Street, at the back of Chesney’s house across the ginnel. They are livewire ruffians who come in all guns blazing to cause a lot of damage and chaos! There is a link to Chesney initially but they are coming in to unpack Kit’s past. It's really interesting and dynamic stuff. Lou and Mick are overfamiliar, likeable with a bit of charm, but you wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of them – especially Mick!”

